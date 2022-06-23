Hicks: Monticello shows it's best to learn from history, not bury it

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 7000 Bowen Pier Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than July 11, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2009125.

HANAHAN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO