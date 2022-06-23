Hicks: Monticello shows it's best to learn from history, not bury it

Estate Sale West Ashley, Charlestowne Estates, 1219 Charlestowne Drive, 06/23/22 - 06/25/22, 8am - 4pm, Sale includes many antiques such as mahogany dresser and mirror, round oak kitchen table, fancy glass China cabinet, pair of matching book cabinets, sofa, recliner, numerous antique sewing machines, sewing room (stocked). Also, antique crock collection, cast-iron cookware, hundreds of pieces of jewelry, costume, vintage, some silver and gold, Roseville and McCoy pottery. Items also include books, linens, file cabinets, safes, luggage, games, toys, puzzles (some vintage), small fridge, washer /dryer. Also enclosed double garage with tables of tools (many antique), handtools, old advertisements and bottles, Mason jars, flat irons, bookcases, baskets, porch and garden decor, plants, lots of Christmas decor and much more!
