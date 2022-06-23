Woman missing from St. Louis County found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four people were injured in a house fire in a St. Charles County neighborhood Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Wood Oaks Drive before 7 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they reported seeing the home fully engulfed in flames and hearing screams coming from inside. Firefighters entered the home through a side window and lifted a woman out of the same window to an off-duty firefighter and officers with the St. Charles County Police Department.
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned and was charged with a misdemeanor after police say he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog with a pellet gun. Ryan Kuehner was charged with animal abuse, a class A misdemeanor for the May 22...
UPDATE 4:35 P.M.: The court adjourned for the day to give the defense an opportunity to review records that are planned to be submitted tomorrow. The trial is scheduled to resume at approximately 9 a.m. tomorrow, June 29. UPDATE 2:45 P.M.: Tamile Montague, the adoptive mother of Savannah Leckie, was called to testify in her […]
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday morning for a 26-year-old woman. Authorities said Natalie Vivian left the Crestwood Health Care Center located at 11400 Mehl Avenue in Florissant Wednesday at 8:57 a.m. in a white Ford transit van owned by a day program called Places for People. She is […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man stole about $87,000 during two robberies at St. Louis County banks in May, police said. Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Walter Hopson, of Florissant, Tuesday with robbery and stealing from a financial institution. He is being held on a $100.000 bond. On May 7,...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman has been missing for nearly a month. St. Louis County Police tweeted at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday that Valencia Motton was last seen on Thursday, May 26 in north St. Louis County. Police described her as being 5’5″, 185 pounds with medium-length black hair, and brown […]
UPDATE/CORRECTION: The Missouri National Guard released a statement Friday morning stating the accident happened around 6 p.m. The Guard says Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves, and boots. The Guard also reports Cumpton suffered minor injuries with no broken bones. They report Cumpton is in good spirits.
RALLS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, New London, was northbound in a field on private property at the western edge of the city limits of New London.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One man recently went home with a $1 million scratchers prize in Jefferson County thanks to a last-minute change over which lottery tickets he wanted to purchase. The winning ticket came from Cedar Hill Liquors in the 6700 block of Mall Drive. Missouri Lottery says...
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Missouri semi-truck driver has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County. Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest Friday. “Hometown Security Team (HST) with another gun seized,” MSP wrote. “Further investigation after a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County for semi-truck...
The city of O’Fallon plans to develop a new state-of-the-art Regional Law Enforcement Training Center, which includes a firing range, along Firma Road in north O’Fallon, to provide police officer training well beyond what can be done within the Justice Center facilities. At its June 23 meeting, the...
Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
