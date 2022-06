Nearly two decades ago, Limoza Hoxha took her first go at Arber Cafe. Coming off an eight-year stint working in the kitchen at the Clayton Italian mainstay Dominic's Trattoria, it seemed natural that she would incorporate that country's fare into her debut restaurant, even as she wanted to use her new platform to shine a light on her native Albanian cuisine. In her mind, and in the eyes of her then business partners, it felt like the safest bet; not only was Italian food wildly popular in her adopted town, but Albanian food was relatively unknown. To have her restaurant's success hinge on something so untested was a risk they were not willing to take, so Arber Cafe opened as a combination Italian-Albanian restaurant and coffee shop in a small storefront off Gravois Avenue in 2005.

