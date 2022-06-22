ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

NWA's runoff election winners

By Alex Golden
 3 days ago

The unofficial primary election results are in for the NWA runoff races — all for Republican nominations.

Flashback: Most nominations were decided in the May primary elections .

The intrigue: Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins won the Republican nomination for Washington County judge by only 18 votes, with 2,623 in his favor compared to Mark Scalise's 2,605, according to unofficial results from Washington County.

  • Deakins will go up against Democratic nominee Josh Moody in November.

The other winners, according to unofficial election results from Benton and Washington counties, are:

  • Hope Hendren Duke, running for state representative for District 12, the most northwest corner of the state covering Gravette and part of Bella Vista. Duke defeated Jay Oliphant with nearly 69% of the vote.
  • R. Scott Richardson, running for state representative for District 13, covering west Bentonville. Richardson beat Denise Bugo with about 60% of the vote.
  • Tyler Dees, running for state Senate District 35, covering the northwest corner, including Gravette and stretching down to Siloam Springs. Dees defeated state Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie with around 61% of the vote.
  • Kendra Moore, running for state representative for District 23, covering Prairie Grove and West Fork. Moore beat Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson with almost 57% of the vote.
  • Gary Ricker, running for Washington County justice of the peace for District 14, covering West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. Ricker defeated Aaron Wood with around 54% of the vote.
  • John R. Buchan, running for Washington County constable for District 1, covering Tontitown. Buchan won over Constable John-David Duggar with over 51% of the vote.

What's next: The general election is Nov. 8.

