Los Angeles, CA

Hulu Releases Trailer For Docuseries Reliving the Creation Of LA Lakers Dynasty

By Bruce Goodwin II
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


W ith the success of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , it’s time for the real story to be told.

That story is sensationalized, and now director and executive producer Antoine Fuqua is getting Los Angeles Laker legends like Shaquille O’Neal , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson to speak on the truths behind the legacy. With the full support of Laker brass behind the project, CEO Jeanie Buss has given it her blessing and signed on as executive producer. The docuseries, dubbed Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, is composed of 10 parts and was actually in development way before HBO’s show.

“When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players,” reads part of the Hulu project’s description.

To hype up the forthcoming release, Hulu dropped a trailer that features the likes of LeBron James , Shaq, Pat Riley, Rob Lowe, Jerry West, Phil Jackson, and Mark Cuban speaking on Jerry Buss wanting to create an atmosphere that he liked and a team that had the personality of Los Angeles.

Watch the first trailer to the docuseries above as we await a concrete release date.

