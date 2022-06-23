ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Walk for Miracles raised $84K to benefit Beaumont Children’s

By MediaNews Group
Voice News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak will be able to provide some additional health care treatment and support for their patients thanks to the $84,000 that was raised through the Walk for Miracles that held June 11...

deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Royal Oak, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Society
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum, Michigan's largest medical network, to discontinue most abortions

Even though elective abortions remain legal in Michigan, for now, the combined Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system is backing away from the procedure except in dire cases. "The state's largest health system will discontinue performing abortions unless the mother's life is in imminent danger," Crain's Detroit Business reports, quoting...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Over 60 summer food distribution sites coming to Metro Detroit starting this week

DETROIT – Gleaners Community Food Bank is launching its Summer Food Service Program, with some 69 summer distribution sites beginning the week of June 20. The program will complement Gleaners’ food distribution programs through its more than 600-member partner network and community mobile distribution sites to meet hunger needs and food insecurity in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills is a quaint little city in Michigan’s Oakland County with a lot of local history. This city is perfect for a modest relaxing vacation. Its calm environment and peaceful aura will give you an escape from the hustle and bustle of cities. This city has a lot...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Detroit Zoo announces death of beloved Amur tiger

DETROIT — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of an 18-year-old Amur tiger on Thursday. Kisa, who would have turned 19 on Aug. 12, was the oldest tiger in the facility’s Devereux Tiger Forest, zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post. The tiger, who was born at the Detroit Zoo, shared a habitat with fellow tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

FREE Splash Pads in Oakland County

FREE Splash Pads in Oakland County – beat the heat this summer for FREE. Waterparks and Sprayparks can be expensive but there are plenty of places to cool off for free. Some of these splash pads are decidedly no frills (but get the job done). Others are almost or just as fun as their pay spraypark counterparts. All of these splash pads are in parks with newer playgrounds & playscapes to add to the fun. You can even pack a lunch for a summer picnic and make a day of it.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Blue Water Bridge Experience – By Mary Bisciaio

I suffer from CRS. My doctor has not confirmed the diagnosis, but he doesn’t live my life. He doesn’t climb twenty steps to our second floor colonial to immediately forget what I wanted, only to remember fifteen minutes later when I return to the kitchen. He doesn’t go to the grocery for three items and return with five but without the original three. Yes, I suffer from CRS, can’t remember s… Well, you get my drift. Sometimes, I’m amazed at an old memory, one as much as fifty years ago, vivid and sharp. I am convinced those memories that touch the heart remain forever locked there till a trigger brings it back.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Demo work first step in redeveloping former Art Van site in Royal Oak

The vacant former Art Van Furniture store on Woodward in Royal Oak is headed for a new lease on life. Fencing is up around the roughly 50,000-square-foot building, which is slated to become the new headquarters of the publicly traded Agree Realty Corp. now located in Bloomfield Hills. The realty...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Brides scramble as Holly Hotel is gutted in fire

HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All of the final preparations were being made for Katie O'Keefe's wedding day this Saturday at Holly Hotel. That all changed on Tuesday when a massive fire burned the historic building to the ground. She scrambled but is seeing the silver lining in it all.
HOLLY, MI
Voice News

Algonac dog park memorial pavers project approved

The Algonac City Council discussed several items at its June 21 meeting, including dog park memorial pavers, the Tie Michigan Teal campaign and reappointments to boards and commissions. “We received a quote from D&E Landscaping & Grading to install brick pavers at Lions Field for a pet memorial,” Mayor Terry...
ALGONAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Child Protective Services called 'dozens of times' to Detroit home where boy, 3, found in freezer

Police have arrested a Detroit mother in connection with the discovery of her 3-year-old son's decomposing corpse in a freezer in her west-side basement. The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival royalty crowned in New Baltimore

New Bay-Rama royalty was crowned on opening day of the festival in downtown New Baltimore. This year’s Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. On opening day, contestants and spectators gathered in the festival tent to see who would be named the next Miss Bay-Rama and Little Miss Bay-Rama.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
dbusiness.com

BHSH System Appoints New President for BHSH Beaumont Health

BHSH System, a health care system resulting from the combination of Beaumonth Health and Spectrum Health in Southfield and Grand Rapids respectively, announced Dr. Benjamin Schwartz as the new president of BHSH Beaumont Health. “In the search for the new president of BHSH Beaumont Health, we were looking for a...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Eureka Road location

Get ready Taylor. Chick-fil-A is heading your way!. Developers recently submitted applications and detailed plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the site of the currently vacant Little Daddy’s Restaurant at 22250 Eureka Road. The plans call for demolition of the existing building and a totally new rebuild on the site, which is on the southern outskirts of the Southland Center property.
TAYLOR, MI

