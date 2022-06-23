ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

By Alice Cary
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core...

www.vogue.co.uk

Vogue

Sienna Says I Do To Wedding White This Summer

The return of Glastonbury means Instagram is awash with Noughties-era pictures of Sienna Miller in her boho phase, all wellies and waistcoats. These days of course, she prefers a sleeker wardrobe. As festival-goers descended on Worthy Farm after a two-year hiatus for Glasto, Sienna attended the “Alchemist’s Feast”, the National...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Tessa Thompson Shines in a Molten Armani Cutout Gown

Tessa Thompson gave us another stunning red-carpet moment this week. For the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater Thursday night, the actress chose a sleek look evoking the Marvel franchise's galactic themes. She wore a custom Armani Privé column gown, made of reflective blue-gray fabric that looked like molten metal shining against the lights and camera flashes. The strapless piece also included an asymmetrical cutout at the waist with a slight sculptural detail at the hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

J Balvin Wears Multicolored Florals and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers to Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. J Balvin attended the Dior Men’s Summer 2023 show by Kim Jones in a multicolored dream of an outfit on Friday. Balvin was one of many attendees styled in full Dior from head to toe. Many celebrities including Jennifer Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Omar Apollo were all styled in Dior and Dior Men. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24 showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Moschino Designer Jeremy Scott Reflects on His Adidas JS Wing Sneakers, Hikes with Vanessa Hudgens and More for ‘Vogue’

Click here to read the full article. Jeremy Scott took a trip down memory lane while filming a video for Vogue‘s “24 Hours” series on YouTube. The Moschino designer invited viewers into his colorful Los Angeles home in the new video, where he brews lemon water and arranges vibrant flowers. Scott also took viewers into his boldly decorated office within Moschino’s building, as well as Milk Studios to shoot Moschino’s colorful Resort 2023 womenswear collection. You can watch Scott’s full day on YouTube, below: The designer also took the moment to reflect on the legacy of his work with Adidas, particularly the JS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

All The Winners At The British LGBT Awards

Role models and change-makers were honoured at the British LGBT Awards in London last night, as the city prepares to celebrate 50 years of UK Pride. Vogue’s European editorial director and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was presented with the Global Media Trailblazer award by model Munroe Bergdorf.
SOCIETY
Vogue

From Picnics To Cocktails: 4 Easy Ways To Style a Basic T-Shirt

Putting together an outfit can sometimes feel like a military operation. First there’s the process of simply approaching your wardrobe – regardless of how sprawling or concise your clothing collection is, you’re guaranteed to feel as though you have nothing to wear at least once a week. Then there are practical considerations: what’s the weather like? How smart or casual should I be? It’s a lot to consider, and that’s before even addressing accessories.
APPAREL
Vogue

14 Times Grey Hair Won The Red Carpet

Twirling, dancing and posing up a storm, it’s not often the world is treated to red-carpet moments like Dame Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell’s joyful joint appearance at Cannes last month. Symbolic of a new, refreshing and very welcome era in the world of celebrities, famous women are embracing the ageing process and – just check out those wide smiles for proof – having fun while they’re at it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

How Wellington Boots Became A Cool Festival-Girl Staple

We’ve all seen those images of Kate Moss at Glastonbury. In 2005, the supermodel was photographed attending the festival sporting a black suit vest worn as a top, itty-bitty shorts, and a pair of muddy, below-the-knee Wellington boots by Hunter. The look became instantly symbolic of Glastonbury style – so much so that many stars, like Alexa Chung and Florence Welch, have copied Moss and rocked the rain boot with leather pants or velvet blazers. But the Wellington boot’s unexpected rise to becoming a cool festival-girl staple certainly didn’t happen overnight.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

From Balenciaga To Botox: A First Look Inside Flannels’s New Liverpool Flagship

Fancy some Botox with your Balenciaga? A Barry’s Bootcamp training session with your Stone Island? Perhaps a wind machine to help you put the latest ghds to the test, as you contemplate a masterfully mixed martini? If an all encompassing experience is what you’re after – a luxury retail ride that takes in everything from fine food to fillers, streetwear drops to sweaty workouts – you’ll find it in the new, 120,000 square foot, seven-storey world of Flannels Liverpool.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Play “Never Have I Ever”

While co-stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have navigated plenty of peril while traversing the Upside Down through four seasons of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things”, nothing has quite prepared the two for this. The real-life and on-screen couple sit down with Vogue to play a friendly game of “Never Have I Ever”. The stars of Netflix’s crown jewel pull questions from a fish bowl and try to keep from blushing while discussing their secret cartoon crushes and dreams of reality TV stardom. Did Natalie try to crash a wedding? Did Charlie really walk out of an audition? Watch the film in full to see the co-stars spill all.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

15 Avant Garde Denim Y/Project Looks That Will Blow Your Mind

Glenn Martens is having a serious fashion moment. From reviving Diesel and bringing it back to the forefront of fashion, to a successful haute couture collection as guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier, it’s clear that the Belgian creative director is one to watch. The designer’s own brand, Y/Project, is just as notable – particularly the spring/summer 2023 collection, shown at Paris Fashion Week Men’s today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Harry Styles-Favourite Arturo Obegero Put On His Second Show In Paris

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo”, was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading and silks. This week, he’s shown his spring/summer 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Thompson Hollywood Is Where Off-Duty A-Listers Go To Let Loose

Nestled in the heart of Hollywood, The Thompson is where you should go to take a starring role in the centre of the LA action. A stone’s throw from the Sunset Strip, the hotel boasts sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills from its rooftop. At the in-house Bar Lis, you might even get to party with some of the names listed on the nearby Walk of Fame, too.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Halle Berry, Barbie Ferreira, and More

Halle Berry is a perpetual inspiration no matter what season we are in. The actor posed leisurely in a chair this past week in a pair of artfully paint-splattered and tattered pants along with a coat, a piece by Kevin Marc. The designer later went onto his Instagram to explain that it’s a “one of a kind patchwork army and shearling coat/cape” and added, “just simply fire.” We’d have to agree!
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Justin Timberlake, J Balvin Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Show

Click here to read the full article. To say the Louis Vuitton show was the hottest show of the season might be a little premature when it’s just day three of Paris Men’s Week, but with the start time temp topping 85 degrees and seats in direct sun, everyone was feeling the heat. “This breeze coming through is very welcomed, and I’m glad I have short sleeves,” said Justin Timberlake, who arrived with wife Jessica Biel.More from WWDFront Row at Paul Smith Men's Spring 2023Front Row at Amiri Men's Spring 2023Front Row at Rick Owens Men's Spring 2023 Timberlake was on hand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing These Blazer Mini Dresses—Hailey Bieber’s Worn The Look Twice!

Ever had one go-to outfit that works effortlessly every time? For Hailey Bieber, that appears to be a chic blazer mini dress as the ultra-stylish model has rocked the look twice recently! The Rhode beauty mogul, 25, is the latest celeb to don the trend, following fellow style icons like Dakota Johnson, Zendaya and Megan Fox, among others. This week, Bieber was spotted on the streets of NYC in two low-cut, leg-baring frocks and we’re more than ready to break down her two stunning ensembles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ugg Sues Tommy Hilfiger Over Lookalike Fluffy Slides

Click here to read the full article. Ugg is accusing Tommy Hilfiger of copying one of its iconic slipper designs, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this week. In a complaint filed in a California Central District Court on June 22, the Deckers-owned Ugg claims that Tommy Hilfiger’s “Laydown” shoes infringe on patents related to Uggs’ “Fluff Yeah” slippers. According to the complaint, Hilfiger’s infringing design was “intended to cause confusion” in the marketplace and deceive consumers as to which brand created the shoes. FN has reached out to Deckers and Tommy Hilfiger for comment. Introduced by Deckers in 2018, the Ugg Fluff...
BUSINESS
NME

TWICE’s Nayeon makes her solo debut with ‘POP!’

TWICE member Nayeon has made her solo debut with the single ‘POP!’, from her first-ever mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’. The accompanying music video for ‘POP!’ opens with the K-pop idol signing a stack of her albums for fans, before it cuts to her performing the song’s energetic choreography on a variety of different sets. They include a yellow-themed diner, a Broadway-styled stage, the yard of a mansion and more.
MUSIC

