Man dies from injuries after apparent fall from the International Border Barrier near Sunland Park, N.M.

On June 8, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Station was working line watch duties when he observed four suspected migrants running north from the Rio Grande River towards the International Border Barrier, approximately one and a quarter miles east of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. The International Border Barrier is situated between the U.S./Mexico international border and the American Canal. The Border Patrol agent drove his U.S. Border Patrol marked vehicle on the levee road towards the location from the south side of the barrier and saw two individuals running back south towards the Rio Grande River. The agent ran through the open barrier gate, and observed one of the individuals struggling in the canal due to the strength of the current. The agent immediately requested assistance from the El Paso Fire Department and broadcasted a request for a rescue rope via radio communications to the Border Patrol agents near the location. The nearest U.S. Border Patrol water rescue equipment box was inaccessible to the agent due to the box being situated on the north side of the canal and approximately a tenth of a mile away from the agent's location. The Border Patrol agent briefly searched for the second individual in the water, but he did not see the second individual. The agent continued to walk along the edge of the canal, monitoring the individual in the water until additional agents arrived.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO