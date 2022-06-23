ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Bryce Cohoon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otkzK_0gJZ5xTi00

Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend (June 24-26), he announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Cohoon is a 6-3 wide receiver who had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also a state champion track star in the 100-meters after running a 10.57.

"About a week," Cohoon noted how long Syracuse has been in touch. "(Wide receivers) coach (Mike) Johnson got in contact with my head coach and then me. They really like my speed and size and feel like I would fit really well into their offense."

Cohoon holds offers from Air Force, Army, UMass, Northern Iowa, Penn and Southeast Missouri State. He is also receiving interest from Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Cal and Utah.

The Maize High standout will not be the only player on campus for an official visit this weekend. Quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers will be the lone Orange pledge up for the weekend. In addition, priority offensive line targets Eric King, Naquil Betrand and Jayden Bass will also take their Syracuse officials.

The Orange's 2023 class currently sits at four commits with the aforementioned Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry, tight end David Clement and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Emmanuel Dankwa Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

Class of 2023 Wayne (NJ) Hills linebacker Emmanuel Dankwa is on an official visit to Syracuse. He joins a large list of targets on official visits this weekend. Dankwa is an under the radar prospect from the Garden State. He holds offers from Lehigh, Rhode Island, Maine, UMass and others. Dankwa ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

June 24th Official Visit Weekend Primer

UPDATE: The surprise official visitor referenced below has been identified. More HERE.  Syracuse football is set to host several of its priority targets in the second big official visit weekend in June for the Orange. The following class of 2023 prospects are confirmed visitors with the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Friday Feedback: Completing the Boeheim’s Army roster

Last week we asked you some questions about Syracuse Orange football and you told us that kickoff times don’t matter, wins do. You also told us Homecoming should be a win but you’d like someone a bit better than Wagner (does UConn fit that description?) and your favorite theme day for 2022 is the Orange Out against Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Utah State
AllSyracue

Jalil Smith Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Syracuse football's first big official visit weekend in June has now yielded a commitment from two of the three uncommitted visitors. Brooklyn (NY) Lincoln standout edge Jalil Smith announced his verbal commitment to the Orange. He picked Syracuse over offers from Bowling Green, Temple and others ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WCIA

Illinois playing Syracuse for first time in 27 years at home

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is set to host Syracuse on November 29th for the ACC/ Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge. This is only the fourth game and first in 27 years between the Illini and the Orange. It’s also the first meeting between the teams played on campus. The last three times were on neutral […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Air Force#Umass
orangefizz.net

There’s One Thing SU Hoops Needs Most From Its Incoming Freshmen

Syracuse men’s basketball chatter is appropriately picking up right around Class of ‘23 commitment season. How deeply SU invests in this upcoming class is anyone’s guess – the Orange already faded out of contention for several high-profile targets, and one of our writers on the latest Fizz Five contended that Syracuse should settle for only a player or two to let their Class of ‘22 work.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Student athletes honored; Rapids fall to Auburn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association recognized the Graf and Gaffney award winners at the club on Bellew Avenue in Watertown. The top male and female athletes from Watertown High School and IHC were honored at a dinner Wednesday night. After a couple of years off...
WATERTOWN, NY
syr.edu

Behind the Greens with Drumlins’ Peter McPartland

As the 2022 golf season gets into full swing, Drumlins Country Club Golf Course Superintendent Peter McPartland is up with the sun, leading his crew and tending to the greens, with his puppy, Bogey, by his side. “Pete is most certainly an MVP here at Drumlins,” says Drumlins’ Director Chris...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Army
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘It’s just time’: Jeff Waldron steps down as Fulton wrestling coach

FULTON — After eight years, six Section III titles, and plenty of memories, Jeff Waldron has officially stepped down as head coach of the Fulton varsity wrestling program. Waldron served as head coach since the 2014-15 season, winning six consecutive Section III championships through the 2019-20 campaign. The Red Raiders advanced to the New York State Division 1 final four in three straight seasons from 2018-20, finishing as state runner-up in 2020.
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Free Academy grad Mazzaferro is new Camden athletic director

CAMDEN — For Josh Mazzaferro, the Camden school district’s solid culture surrounding athletics and academics stands out. Those are reasons why the 27-year-old Mazzaferro is excited about his new role as Camden’s athletic director. He begins his position July 1. “I know it is a district that...
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 24

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Jeff Austin, June 24, on the 120-yard No. 17 hole at Rogues Roost using a pitching wedge. Witnessed by Denny Perry, Ron Artigiani and George Homokay. Gary Sadlik, June 23, on the 128-yard No. 5...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Six Marcellus students sign letters of intent

MARCELLUS — Six Marcellus senior student-athletes in the Marcellus Central School District signed commitment letters to play sports at the collegiate level,. John White signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Mercyhurst University. Emma MacLachlan has committed to play softball at St. John Fisher College, while...
MARCELLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

All-CNY sports awards: And the winners are …

The All-CNY sports awards were held Thursday, marking the official end of the high school sports season in Central New York. The stars of the night was Fayetteville-Manlius. The Hornets had six individuals win awards and, as a whole, their athletic program was acknowledged as the program of the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
973
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy