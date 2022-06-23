ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.16 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $15.95 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.61 to $10.70 per share.

Accenture shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 21%. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

