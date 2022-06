Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, say that a pickup truck made "contact" with a person at a pro-choice protest. A spokesperson with the Cedar Rapids Police Department told Iowa News Now that one person was sent to the hospital after the incident on Friday, and explained that protesters were crossing a street while a proper signal was displayed, but when it changed, the group was still walking on the crosswalk.

