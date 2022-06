Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" to react to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and President Biden's response. SEN. TIM SCOTT: Fear-mongering is really what President Biden just talked about, he's fear-mongering. The truth is, I'm so thankful that over the last three or four years, we were able to put 300 federal judges on the bench and three conservative Supreme Court justices.

