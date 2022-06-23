Suspect, 27, is arrested for attempted murder after ‘shooting rapper Lil Tjay in botched robbery attempt’: Hip-hop star undergoes emergency surgery in New Jersey

Lil Tjay, the 21-year-old Bronx-born rapper known for hits like “Pop Out” with Polo G and “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK, has been shot. TMZ reports that Tjay (real name Tione Merritt) was shot in Edgewater, NJ just after midnight last night, and that another unnamed person was shot in a connected shooting nearby. One was shot at a Chipotle, the other at an Exxon gas station, but it’s unclear which person was shot where. At the time of TMZ’s report, Tjay was in emergency surgery. The extent of his injuries has not been revealed.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO