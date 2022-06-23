ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Suspect, 27, is arrested for attempted murder after ‘shooting rapper Lil Tjay in botched robbery attempt’: Hip-hop star undergoes emergency surgery in New Jersey

granthshala.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested for the attempted murder of New York City rapper Lil Tje, who was shot and underwent emergency surgery just after midnight on Wednesday. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Mohamed Konate, 27, of New York City, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting the 21-year-old rapper,...

granthshala.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Lil Tjay Was Shot In New Jersey Last Night

Lil Tjay, the 21-year-old Bronx-born rapper known for hits like “Pop Out” with Polo G and “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK, has been shot. TMZ reports that Tjay (real name Tione Merritt) was shot in Edgewater, NJ just after midnight last night, and that another unnamed person was shot in a connected shooting nearby. One was shot at a Chipotle, the other at an Exxon gas station, but it’s unclear which person was shot where. At the time of TMZ’s report, Tjay was in emergency surgery. The extent of his injuries has not been revealed.
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater, NJ
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
105.5 The Fan

The Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper’s Case

It was on a late August night in New York City in 1987, when hip-hop may have first lost its innocence. Almost 14 years to the day after DJ Kool Herc spun the genre into existence with his first-ever block party in the Bronx, Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions was shot in the head and neck in the same borough, later dying of his wounds at Misericordia Hospital. He was 25 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle: Prosecutor Describes Rapper’s Harrowing Last Moments in Murder Trial Opening Statement

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of gunning down Nipsey Hussle doesn’t deny he shot the celebrated rapper in a stunning strip-mall slaying three years ago — only that it was a premeditated act that also involved the attempted murders of two other men, his lawyer said Wednesday in an opening statement that shed new light on how the long-awaited murder trial likely will unfold. “This is a case about the heat of passion,” public defender Aaron Jansen told jurors in a Los Angeles courtroom. “On March 31, 2019, Eric Ronald Holder Jr. shot and killed Nipsey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
rolling out

Prosecutors say Young Thug bragged about shooting at YFN Lucci’s mother

Prosecutors successfully petitioned the judge to keep Young Thug behind bars by presenting lyrics where Thugger allegedly bragged that he shot at another rapper’s mother. A judge agreed with prosecutors that Young Thug is a danger to the community and would also interfere with the serious RICO case against him if he were given bail. Therefore, Thugger will remain behind bars at least for the next six months until the time of his trial, according to media reports.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Facetimes 22Gz After Bond Release: "Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back"

Kodak Black shared a screenshot of himself facetiming 22Gz on Instagram, Friday, following the Brooklyn rapper's release from jail after being arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $500,000. "Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back @22gzofficial," Kodak captioned the photo. "I’m Ready To See You Take...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Rapper#Violent Crime#Exxon#Columbia Records
People

Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper Nipsey Hussle Faces Trial

More than three years after hip hop star Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, the man accused of killing him is finally facing trial. Hussle, then 33, was killed in March 2019. Eric Holder, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper, was indicted in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy