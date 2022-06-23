ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Summer of Golf – Swinging Surge: Local Golf Courses Enjoy Post-Pandemic Popularity Boom

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.sanclementetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanclementetimes.com

The Happy Golfer’s ABCs of Golf

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Groms of the Week: Shorecliffs Surf Team

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Clemente, CA
Sports
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Sports
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach author tells story of teenage surfer

Laguna Beach author Lynnette Beers will release her newest novel “Caught Inside” about a teenage surf champion on July 1. The main character Maddie Fong is painfully aware of being the outsider at her new Southern California high school. She is teased for being different and does her best to adapt to her new life. One day she and her mother meet an intriguing man from Hawaii who introduces Maddie to surfing—which ignites in her the sense of new and exciting possibilities.
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

6 Most Interesting Weekend Trip Ideas In South California

If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg, has been listed for sale at $48 million after the complex’s completion as reported by Boss Hunting.com. The property is located at 1047 N. Bundy Drive in Brentwood and was a mansion built...
BRENTWOOD, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

VEA Newport Beach Debuts, Now Accepting Reservations

Following an extensive transformation, VEA Newport Beach is now officially accepting reservations for stays beginning July 7, inviting guests and locals to “renew their view” and experience the wholly reimagined property. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the hotel underwent a comprehensive refresh, transitioning into an all-new Southern California luxury destination. Starting next month, guests can immerse in the pier-inspired welcome experience and lobby, check into the new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, indulge and imbibe in the three new restaurant and bar concepts, experience the wellness focused SpaVEA and high-performance fitness center, and visit the destination pool experience.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
KTLA

Blue whales put on show off SoCal coast

A lucky group of whale watchers were “mugged” by five blue whales, including a momma and baby who put on a show off the Orange County coast. A whale watching crew in a fast raft boat spotted the giant blue whales on the way to Catalina Island on June 18, Newport Landing Whale Watching and […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Bayside Restaurant Founder Named Distinguished Citizen

The late John Ghoukassian – founder of Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach and Bistango Restaurant in Irvine – was given a Distinguished Citizen Award by the City of Irvine at the City Council meeting June 14. The City Council established the award and the Wall of Recognition located...
IRVINE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Three for the money at Yellow Vase in Rolling Hills

Yellow Vase does many things, some more effectively than others. Putting two businesses under the same roof can make a lot of sense under some circumstances. A bakery and café is an obvious example, because if you’re going to be baking breads and pastries, making sandwiches out of some of the bread and serving coffee along with the pastries will appeal to a wider range of customers. The enterprises are closely related and the staff can be cross trained to handle everything that’s going on there.
ROLLING HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Golf Balls#The Sc Times#Shorecliffs Golf Club
danapointtimes.com

Dana Point ROCKS: Summer Jams—Spread the Word

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
nomadlawyer.org

La Verne: Best Places to visit in La Verne, CA

La Verne is not as well-known in the United States as other cities. But don’t let this fool you. La Verne is an upcoming, smaller tourist destination that is worth your time. It is a hidden paradise with many amazing things and places that you will find. You may...
LA VERNE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Joy Shirkani-Monson Celebrates 30th Year Performing for Pageant of the Masters

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Yorba Linda in 2022

Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
YORBA LINDA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Asm. Petrie-Norris announces hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris has announced hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director. In this role, Michael will lead the district team on community outreach, constituent services, and policy issues for the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach. “I am thrilled to...
POLITICS
foxla.com

California's dirtiest and cleanest beaches of 2022

LOS ANGELES - With beaches around the state generally having excellent water quality during the 2021 summer months, but less so during the wet season, Orange County beaches Wednesday dominated an environmental group's annual honor roll of coastline stretches with excellent year-round water- quality grades. The report assigns A-to-F letter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecoast.com

A Better Bacchus in Irvine

The once-upon-a-time Bacchus Wine Bar has acquired a spirits license, undergone significant renovations, lifted its vision in the kitchen, and emerged as the more elevated Bacchus Bar + Bistro in Irvine. The genesis of owner Danny Choi’s involvement makes the metamorphosis even more impressive. “When I purchased this business five years ago, I wasn’t a wine drinker and I hadn’t been in the restaurant business—somebody else was supposed to run it,” Choi says. “That didn’t work out. I ended up running a wine bar without knowing anything about wine. … I’m sure I was the only wine bar owner in the U.S. who hadn’t been to a winery. I still haven’t been to a winery.” Transitioning to a full bar didn’t help: “I know even less about cocktails than about wine,” Choi says. “I drink Michelob Ultras.” But Choi surrounds himself with an ace staff. The beer list also includes Iceland’s Einstock White Ale, there’s a standout Tiger’s Eye Old-Fashioned with mezcal and smoke, and the wine inventory has been streamlined. New chef Eric Mendoza brings a Mary’s Farm chicken-liver mousse with red wine gelee, pear jam, and garlic confit as well as a braised beef agnolotti with fried parsnips and parsnip purée. Mendoza and new general manager Tony Ghosn both spent time at Broadway in Laguna Beach. 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine, (949) 502-4600.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy