ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Anti-malarial drug may help treat deadly brain cancer

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyoTL_0gJYzt3k00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive form of cancer in the brain that is typically fatal.

Scientists from Virginia Commonwealth University found they could help increase the effectiveness of treatments with the addition of lumefantrine, an FDA-approved drug used to treat malaria.

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was conducted by Paul B. Fisher et al.

While the current standard of care involving radiation and temozolomide, an anti-cancer nchemotherapy, can marginally extend the lives of patients with glioblastoma multiforme brain tumors, the resistance of GBM to these therapies is a frequent occurrence.

Additionally, the five-year survival rate of GBM patients treated with the standard of care is less than 6 percent, and no current therapies prevent a recurrence.

The researchers have focused on discovering FDA-approved drugs and more uncommon agents that could potentially help counteract glioblastoma’s resistance to and effectiveness of treatment.

In the study, the team uncovered a new potential application of the antimalarial drug as a therapy for glioblastoma multiforme resistant to the standard of care entailing radiation and temozolomide.

Specifically, lumefantrine can inhibit a genetic element involved in cancer development and progression, Fli-1, which controls the resistance of glioblastoma multiforme to radiation and temozolomide.

The researchers found that adding lumefantrine while treating glioblastoma killed cancer cells and suppressed tumor cell growth.

This occurred in both glioblastoma cells sensitive to and those that otherwise would be resistant to radiation and temozolomide.

Furthermore, lumefantrine inhibited tumor growth caused by both therapy-sensitive and therapy-resistant glioblastoma cells.

To help treat glioblastoma, researchers will further explore other means to counteract therapy resistance.

If you care about cancer, please read studies about a new method to treat cancer effectively, and this low-dose, four-drug combo may block cancer spread.

For more information about cancer prevention, please see recent studies about nutrients in fish that can be a poison for cancer, and results showing this daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida woman, 71, sees her aggressive pancreatic cancer tumors reduced by 50% in just one month after begging for experimental therapy that she'd read about online

A woman from Florida who went around her doctors to get an experimental cancer treatment that 'gene edits' immune cells saw her lung tumors shrink to less than a third of their original size in six months. Kathy Wilkes, 71, endured eight rounds of chemotherapy and an operation after she...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

New Cancer Treatment Leaves Every Patient In Remission

A new study conducted on patients with a specific type of cancer concluded with all participants in remission. A new study on cancer did something that has never been done before. It left every participant cancer-free. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was conducted by researchers...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Gbm#Fli 1
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of a Cancerous Ovarian Cyst?

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the ovaries or related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. Cancerous ovarian cyst or early-stage ovarian cancer (stages I to II) rarely causes any symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer (stages III to IV) may cause a few nonspecific symptoms.
CANCER
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
The Charleston Press

Woman was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and was given no more than four months to live, but beat the odds and recovered; explains how swollen stomach and sluggish feeling signs were dismissed as menopause

56-year-old woman, who is now recovered stage 4 bowel cancer patient, explained how doctors dismissed her sluggish feeling and swollen stomach signs as menopause. She decided to speak publicly and reveal her story in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other cancer patients to fight till the very end regardless of their health condition and difficulties they face.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Detect Esophageal Cancer?

The diagnosis of esophageal cancer is done by the doctor based on:. Medical history: The doctor will take a detailed history concerning your symptoms, their severity, and onset, addictions (including smoking and alcohol consumption), previous history of cancers in your family or you, medications or underlying health conditions, dietary patterns, and potentially toxic environmental exposures.
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A new, highly effective light therapy can target and kill cancer cells

The promise of cancer therapies offers renewed hope for the many who suffer from the disease. In the latest news in cancer treatment, a European team of engineers, physicists, neurosurgeons, biologists, and immunologists from the U.K., Poland, and Sweden has conceived of a new form of photoimmunotherapy (in other words, light-based) that targets and destroys cancer tumors in patients with impressive efficiency, according to a report by The Guardian published on Friday.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

A group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to boost the effect of chemotherapy in esophageal cancer, according to new research. This research, published today (Tuesday) in Cell Reports Medicine, found that the drugs, known as PDE5 inhibitors can reverse chemotherapy resistance by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) residing in the area surrounding the tumor.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
IFLScience

Drug Shrinks 80 Percent Of Tough Lymphoma Cancers In New Trial

An available drug called zanubrutinib resulted in 80 percent of patients’ cancers shrinking in a new clinical trial, suggesting the treatment is promising in treating a type of cancer that does not typically respond to chemotherapy. Used against lymphoma, one of the most common types of cancer in the...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy