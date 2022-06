Trouble in paradise or just a new kind of paradise?. Lately, there’s been no shortage of casting news lately when it comes to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. It may have started with Bo and Hope’s return, but since then we’ve learned there’s a slew of folks dropping in or coming back ― not the least of which is John’s son, Paul! When last we saw him, he was leaving Salem for San Francisco to try to recover from both his paralysis and a broken heart, courtesy of Will!

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO