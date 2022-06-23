Days of Our Lives: Lucas Is About to Go ‘Over the Edge,’ But There Is *One* Surprising Person Who Could Stop Him

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Drew Barrymore is no gatekeeper when it comes to beauty recommendations. The actress always offers her latest faves, whether it’s a soothing eye cream or TikTok viral lip gloss. But the skincare brand that she can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Sunday Riley. Barrymore has raved about Sunday’s Riley’s Good Genes more than once on her Instagram. She says that she uses this product up to two times a week at night. The All-In-One Lactic Acid treatment delivers a boost of radiance to your tired skin. It feels like an anti-aging facial when it smooths and refreshes your complexion, thanks to its nourishing formula. This pick-me-up product includes lactic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation for a youthful glow. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is a little pricey, but the $85 price tag just made it a bit more affordable. During SkinStore’s Fourth of July sale, you can get 20 percent off this celeb-loved product and many others.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO