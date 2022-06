The Irvington Shakespeare Company, an Irvington Theater Arts Partner, announced their 2nd annual Summer Shakespeare Festival. This summer, they will present a production of William Shakespeare’s: Love’s Labor Lost. The production will be staged outdoors at Mercy College on the terrace of their Verrazzano Hall. There are no tickets or registration required, just bring your own chairs and blankets for a summer night of free live theatre, with an option to donate.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO