Some coins have lost more than 1,000% in value this year and some have lost 99% of their value. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has crashed, and it could be a while before we see a recovery. There is no one-size-fits-all answer that applies to everyone. But we can still try to make some educated guesses about what might happen after the crash ends. The longer the correction lasts, the more likely it will be followed by a new bull run. Media coverage can have a big impact on how people view cryptocurrencies.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO