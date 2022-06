Animal Grief Support Group Helps the Healing Process. Anyone who has experienced the agony of grief knows that it’s harsh and unrelenting, especially during those first several weeks and months when you are trying to find steady ground in an upended world. Typically, what gets us through those difficult days is the support we receive from friends, family, colleagues, counselors and maybe a support group. But what about when we have to say goodbye to a beloved pet? It’s not that society is unfeeling, but sometimes grief is discounted when the loss is “just an animal,” and there is no animal grief support.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO