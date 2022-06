Every electronics design starts with Schematic and PCB design development. This is a core aspect of building a new electronics product. There is a lot of special CAD software that help engineers automate this process and perform it faster. However, all these CAD programs are not the same since they have various tools, and interfaces, and give developers different capabilities. Nowadays, electronics products have become more advanced, and they require using modern features and CAD software design tools that allow for developing complex PCB designs and solving challenging tasks.

