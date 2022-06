Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox popped in leather on the red carpet at The Connelly Theatre for the premiere of “Circle Jerk” last night in New York. The play has returned for Pride month, shown in a hybrid in-person and live-streamed model and Fox attended live. Fox attended the premiere in one of her most daring outfits to date. Fox wore a lot of leather, as she usually does, jazzing up the red carpet in an edgy ensemble while giving fans something to talk about long after the play was over. The “Uncut Gems” star wore a woven...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO