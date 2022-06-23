ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Monte, MO

Funeral Announcements for June 23, 2022

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Arrangements for June 24, 2022

A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following the memorial service at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. The...
LA MONTE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
theraymorejournal.com

Projects across Raymore: Johnny’s Tavern

There are few places to go to watch the “big game” in Raymore, but residents will have one more option later this year at a restaurant that may be familiar to many. Johnny’s Tavern, a popular sports bar and restaurant in the Kansas City metro area, will be opening its newest location in Raymore. The new restaurant will be at the Raymore Market Center at Highway 58 and Sunset Lane.
RAYMORE, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED/CORRECTION: Head of Missouri National Guard seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Jefferson City

UPDATE/CORRECTION: The Missouri National Guard released a statement Friday morning stating the accident happened around 6 p.m. The Guard says Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves, and boots. The Guard also reports Cumpton suffered minor injuries with no broken bones. They report Cumpton is in good spirits.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Miller Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero For May

It's time for us to check out our latest Unsung Hero here in West Central Missouri. This month's Hero was nominated by her daughter Mindy. Most of Sedalia knows my mom as "Busbarn Connie". She has worked for First Student since 1978. Connie makes sure it all happens. She gets up at all hours of the night to check roads for the safety of the children when it has snowed. Earlier in her career in cold weather she had to start all the buses for the day. She maps all the bus routes and drives them numerous times to make sure the times were just right to post in the Democrat for the Sedalia community. Connie is an unsung hero for not only this community but for the children of this community. She does so much more behind the scenes that really the community does not hear about when it comes to school buses.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Habitat For Humanity Partners With WILS

Habitat for Humanity partnered with their regional Missouri Center for Independent Living, WILS, to construct a ramp at a local couple’s home. Jim Brown, age 84, and Carroll Brown, age 81, have lived in Marshall since 1969 and like the town and community very much. However, in the last 5 years Carroll has had several health issues that necessitated many trips to the doctor and hospital. She is mostly bed bound which made the steps in and out of their home a serious challenge. Even the ambulance crews had trouble getting a gurney up & down the stairs. Jim says that the ramp is a “Godsend” because he can get Carroll into the car much easier. He told WILS and Habitat for Humanity how grateful he and Carroll both were for constructing the ramp.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Women Injured In Two-vehicle Accident

Two Benton County women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 56-year-old Dorothy L. Day of Warsaw, slowed to make a right-hand turn on Highway 65 and Route AC at 9:10 a.m., when a northbound 2015 Honda CRV, driven by 36-year-old Sarah C. Edwards of Lincoln, struck the Suburban in the rear.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Bicentennial Mural Dedication Today

The Missouri Bicentennial Mural, painted by 16,116 citizens across the state, will be dedicated June 23 at 2:30 p.m., at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, 301 High St., in Jefferson City. The large-scale mural was recently installed inside Harry’s Place Cafeteria, 4th floor of the Truman State Office...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

CHS Recognizes Outstanding Support, Growth at Luncheon

The Center For Human Services handed out 13 plaques to deserving individuals, contributors and community partners Friday during a recognition luncheon held at the Sedalia Country Club. CHS CEO David Kramer said the impact he sees in the community is amazing. “Without everybody's support, we can't do what we do....
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Chamber To Host Candidate Forum

The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee is hosting a candidate forum in preparation for the 2022 Primary Election. The forum will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m., at American Legion Post 131 in Warrensburg. All candidates running for the following seat have been invited to...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two from Webb City, Mo. graduate Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy, becoming Troopers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 113th class of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will graduate Friday morning at 9 a.m. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street,...
WEBB CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL, MO
CJ Coombs

The Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri has shoes that belonged to Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in the world

Robert Wadlow's shoe size US size 37 AA compared to a US size 12.Doug Coldwell, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few places in the country where you can see a pair of shoes worn by the tallest person in the world. You can go to the Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri, Alton Museum of History and Art in Illinois, and believe it or not, even Pike's Place Market in Seattle.
CUBA, MO
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
