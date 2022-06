Good Friday morning, Evanston. Looks like it should be another beautiful summer day to play it cool, boy, real cool. Sunny, mostly clear with a high in the 80s and south-by-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. But the National Weather Service and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are also telling us looks can be deceiving. We are under an Air Quality Alert through tonight, meaning ozone or widespread particulate matter will be at unhealthy levels for those who are sensitive. If that is you or your children, limit prolonged outdoor exposure and please be safe out there. Now, let’s turn to the news.

1 DAY AGO