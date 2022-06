In February, Seattle’s favorite celebrity chef Shota Nakajima announced he was opening his first teriyaki restaurant in Cle Elum, about a 100 miles east of Seattle. There was a soft opening in late March, which Nakajima said was a smashing success, and he was planning to add a spicy fried chicken sandwich business sometime this summer as part of a large complex in Cle Elum containing Banzai Teriyaki, the sandwich shop, and a concert venue called Studebaker Alley.

CLE ELUM, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO