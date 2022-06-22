Trial for man who allegedly fired at MPD officers during attempted arrest scheduled for early 2023

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate the Louisiana State Police following beatings of mostly Black men, officials have said. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation comes amid an increasing amount of evidence revealing that the agency has ignored the beatings of Black men, including the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The announcement comes over three years after white officers were seen on body-camera footage, that was withheld from the public, beating, stunning, and dragging Mr Greene on the side of a rural road close to Monroe, Louisiana. No one has been charged in the death, which police first attributed to...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO