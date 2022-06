MADISON, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert is being issued for a Madison man who has not been seen since walking away from his home Friday morning. Jampa Tender Gagyanpontsang is 5’7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He has some scarring on the right side of his face after recovering from shingles. He is also missing a front tooth.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO