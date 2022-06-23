ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Saga of Kylie Jenner, Minal Khan and the infamous fruit platter

By Niamh Colclough
realitytitbit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably seen the infamous fruit platters in the past 24 hours more than you’ve seen your own left arm, and you’re not alone. On Monday, reality star Kylie Jenner posted a food pic of a fruit salad including a napkin that read “KylieAir” which she showcased on her Instagram...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods is posing for playboy!

Kylie Jenner's former BFF, Jordyn Woods is posing for Playboy!. In December 2021, it was announced that Cardi B would take over as the brand's Creative Director. It is the first time a partnership such as this has been executed by Playboy, but it has been reported that they saw massive growth during the rapper's tenure.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Snaps at Mother Lynne With 'Happy' Honeymoon Photo

Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Minal Khan
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Undergoes Comestic Procedure

Several Teen Mom stars have been forthcoming about having plastic surgery. From Brazilian Butt Lifts, to breast implants, to full mommy makeovers – some have done it all. Leah Messer is the latest to come clean about a cosmetic procedure she's getting done. Messer revealed she was getting veneers via an Instagram story on June 20. "So I'm at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons," she said in the video, with her twins — 12-year-olds Ali and Aleeah — in the background. "Jaylan [Messer's boyfriend] got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I'm super excited. What do you guys think?"
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Wedding Throwback With Keith Urban On 16th Anniversary: ‘Forever’

Nicole Kidman, 55, is celebrating her 16th anniversary with Keith Urban, 54, by sharing a throwback wedding pic with fans. The actress posted the snapshot, which shows her and the country singer lighting a candle together during their ceremony, on June 25 and received a lot of compliments and well wishes. The lovebirds were decked out in their wedding outfits, including the gorgeous wedding dress Nicole donned and the black and white suit and tie Keith showed off, for the special day and were all smiles.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Gogglebox comedy duo Guz and Jamali have been besties for years

Guz and Jamali have joined each other on the sofa to react to TV for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022. They are a new addition to the hilarious Channel 4 series, which sees stars sit back and relax for some much-needed telly. The comedians quickly became a fan favorite, from the moment...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Ice Ice Baby#Kylieair
realitytitbit.com

Where the Geordie Shore cast are now - Nightclub fight to heartbreaking loss

Now, it’s been over a decade since the original cast of Geordie Shore hit our screens and nostalgia has hit us hard. After a few seasons of parties, love, and a lot of drama, some of its cast members have gone settled down, creating families of their own. Some others are still making the most out of life.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Nina and Munaf Ali's sweet net worth is made up of more than a fruitcake company

The Real Housewives of Dubai kicked off its first-ever season from June 1st, 2022. Bravo viewers are given a glimpse into the extremely glamourous and luxurious lives of Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayna, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani. Dubai is the 11th city to join the...
WORLD
TMZ.com

Travis Scott Gives Fans the Air Jordans Off His Feet

Two Travis Scott fans are somewhere cradling his shoes right now, after Trav blew their minds by handing them a pair of shoes ... apparently, right off his feet!!!. Here's how it went down -- Travis was leaving his event Thursday night at TAO in Hollywood, and, as usual, a group of fans were waiting outside to greet him and hoping to snap some pics or get an autograph.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Sharna Burgess’ Reflective Never-Before-Seen Maternity Photo Is the Definition of Self-Love

Click here to read the full article. Sharna Burgess will soon to be a first-time parent, with her due date approaching closer and closer. To both celebrate her amazing journey and her 37th birthday, she uploaded a nude, never-before-seen photo from her maternity shoot.  On June 21, Burgess posted a gorgeous nude photo from her maternity photoshoot with Mona Marandy Studio and fans have been losing it over the show-stopping, never-before-seen photo. Burgess decided to use this photo as the focus of her 37th birthday reflection, posting it alongside the caption: “37. And it keeps gettin better 🤍” “I reflected on my...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Southside Dubs Himself The "BBL Funder," Says He's Paid For 10+ Surgeries

Southside has accomplished a lot of things throughout his career, from producing, writing, and rapping on some of the biggest songs in recent years to funding over 10 BBLs, as he admitted during a recent interview. During the sitdown, an interviewer asked the 33-year-old if he would consider himself a...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Demi Lovato Put a Curly Spin on Her Mullet

Demi Lovato has rocked more hairstyles than we can count. From pink hair and pixies to long extensions and side-swept bangs circa Camp Rock, her cut and color experimentation is next level. Her mullet era has been going strong for a hot minute, but her very recent twist on the look has completely changed the vibe. For the past few months, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer has been sporting baby bangs and a mullet that bordered on pixie territory. But thanks to a little glam session yesterday, she now has a longer, shaggier, a much curlier mullet situation going on.
HAIR CARE
People

Kimberly Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jeremiah, 7 Months: 'My Goodness, Am I Enchanted'

Kimberly Van Der Beek is soaking in every moment with her baby boy. On Friday, the proud mom shared new photos of the youngest of her children: 7-month-old Jeremiah. In the first photo, Jeremiah sleeps halfway in his mom's lap and halfway in a hammock, lounging in a diaper. In other photos, the baby boy's blue eyes are wide open as he plays in the pool with dad James Van Der Beek, 44.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy