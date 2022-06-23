ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering substrate specificity of HAD phosphatases and multienzyme systems development for the thermodynamic-driven manufacturing sugars

By Chaoyu Tian
Cover picture for the articleNaturally, haloacid dehalogenase superfamily phosphatases have been evolved with broad substrate promiscuity; however, strong specificity to a particular substrate is required for developing thermodynamically driven routes for manufacturing sugars. How to alter the intrinsic substrate promiscuity of phosphatases and fit the "one enzyme-one substrate" model remains a challenge. Herein, we report...

Nature.com

African mitochondrial haplogroup L7: a 100,000-year-old maternal human lineage discovered through reassessment and new sequencing

Archaeological and genomic evidence suggest that modern Homo sapiens have roamed the planet for some 300"“500 thousand years. In contrast, global human mitochondrial (mtDNA) diversity coalesces to one African female ancestor ("Mitochondrial Eve") some 145 thousand years ago, owing to the Â¼ gene pool size of our matrilineally inherited haploid genome. Therefore, most of human prehistory was spent in Africa where early ancestors of Southern African Khoisan and Central African rainforest hunter-gatherers (RFHGs) segregated into smaller groups. Their subdivisions followed climatic oscillations, new modes of subsistence, local adaptations, and cultural-linguistic differences, all prior to their exodus out of Africa. Seven African mtDNA haplogroups (L0"“L6) traditionally captured this ancient structure-these L haplogroups have formed the backbone of the mtDNA tree for nearly two decades. Here we describe L7, an eighth haplogroup that we estimate to be"‰~"‰100 thousand years old and which has been previously misclassified in the literature. In addition, L7 has a phylogenetic sublineage L7a*, the oldest singleton branch in the human mtDNA tree (~"‰80 thousand years). We found that L7 and its sister group L5 are both low-frequency relics centered around East Africa, but in different populations (L7: Sandawe; L5: Mbuti). Although three small subclades of African foragers hint at the population origins of L5'7, the majority of subclades are divided into Afro-Asiatic and eastern Bantu groups, indicative of more recent admixture. A regular re-estimation of the entire mtDNA haplotype tree is needed to ensure correct cladistic placement of new samples in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Titanium wear from magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) for the treatment of spinal deformities in children

Magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) are an effective treatment method for early-onset scoliosis (EOS). In recent years, increasing titanium wear was observed in tissue adjacent to implants and in blood samples of these patients. This study aims to investigate the potential correlation between amount of metal loss and titanium levels in blood during MCGR treatment as well as influencing factors for metal wear. In total, 44 MCGRs (n"‰="‰23 patients) were retrieved after an average of 2.6Â years of implantation and analyzed using a tactile measurement instrument and subsequent metal loss calculation. Titanium plasma levels (n"‰="‰23) were obtained using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The correlation of both parameters as well as influencing factors were analyzed. Titanium abrasion on MCGRs was observed in the majority of implants. There was no correlation of metal implant wear or titanium plasma values to the duration of MCGR implantation time, number of external lengthening procedures, patient's ambulatory status, gender, weight or height. Material loss on the MCGRs showed a positive correlation to titanium blood plasma values. The present study is one of the first studies to analyze retrieved MCGRs using high-precision metrological techniques and compare these results with ICP-MS analyses determining blood titanium values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Discrete typing units of Trypanosoma cruzi: Geographical and biological distribution in the Americas

Chagas disease caused by Trypanosoma cruzi is a public health issue in Latin America. This highly diverse parasite is divided into at least seven discrete typing units (DTUs) TcI-TcVI and Tcbat. Some DTUs have been associated with geographical distribution in epidemiological scenarios and clinical manifestations, but these aspects remain poorly understood. Many studies have focused on studying the parasite and its vectors/hosts, using a wide variety of genetic markers and methods. Here, we performed a systematic review of the literature for the last 20 years to present an update of DTUs distribution in the Americas, collecting ecoepidemiological information. We found that the DTUs are widespread across the continent and that there is a whole gamma of genetic markers used for the identification and genotyping of the parasite. The data obtained in this descriptor could improve the molecular epidemiology studies of Chagas disease in endemic regions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Industry perspectives on the global use of validated blood pressure measuring devices

A group of experts from reputable blood pressure measuring device (BPMD) manufacturers was invited to provide industry perspectives on the global use of validated BPMD. The authors support the recommendations of (1) using the consolidated universal ISO 81060-2:2018 in all future validation studies to ensure consistent and trustworthy quality standards; (2) validation studies to be led by investigators independent from the manufacturer; (3) validation study results to be published in peer-reviewed journals with an independent investigator as the corresponding author; and (4) validated BPMDs to be listed on validated device registries such as STRIDE BP, Validated Device Listing (VDL), and others that are backed by acknowledged scientific associations. The authors call for public awareness of the existence of legally marketed consumer BPMDs that lack sufficient evidence of clinical accuracy. Other important issues and future considerations were discussed, including the need: for awareness building and promoting the use of validated BPMDs among practitioners; to identify a non-mercury sphygmomanometer based reference device to validate BPMDs; to include all cuffs available for use with each BPMD in the validation study; for the promotion of validation studies for special patient populations; for validated wrist BPMDs as an alternative for some patients; for technical innovations to help reduce limitations related to the human aspect of validation studies; for validation of cuffless BPMDs; for validation through equivalency to validated base models; and to use validated BPMD in remote patient monitoring programs. A future collaborative to find solutions to support the use of validated BPMD is envisaged.
HEALTH
marketplace.org

Comparing the American dream and the Chinese dream

The Oscar-nominated documentary “Ascension,” our Econ Extra Credit selection for June, brings the viewer up and down various social and economic ladders. Take the opening scene, an outdoor job market where recruiters with megaphones advertise jobs at local factories that pay the equivalent of $2.99 an hour. The pay is low by the standards of the cities where many of China’s factories are located, but the promise of upward mobility, however distant, is enough to draw in workers. By the film’s end, viewers are taken to the high-rise apartments and boardrooms of the nouveau riche.
JOBS
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
americanmilitarynews.com

China tries enticing foreign business back to oppressed Hong Kong: Report

China is searching for new ways to entice foreign investment in Hong Kong as the city’s economy has struggled in years amid sweeping new security laws and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Chinese officials held a special listening session in early June with Hong Kong’s foreign...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Spintronic reservoir computing without driving current or magnetic field

Recent studies have shown that nonlinear magnetization dynamics excited in nanostructured ferromagnets are applicable to brain-inspired computing such as physical reservoir computing. The previous works have utilized the magnetization dynamics driven by electric current and/or magnetic field. This work proposes a method to apply the magnetization dynamics driven by voltage control of magnetic anisotropy to physical reservoir computing, which will be preferable from the viewpoint of low-power consumption. The computational capabilities of benchmark tasks in single MTJ are evaluated by numerical simulation of the magnetization dynamics and found to be comparable to those of echo-state networks with more than 10 nodes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Mechanically interlocked pyrene-based photocatalysts

Triplet excited-state organic chromophores present countless opportunities for applications in photocatalysis. Here we describe an approach to the engineering of the triplet excited states of aromatic chromophores, which involves incorporating pyrene into pyridinium-containing mechanically interlocked molecules (MIMs). The Ï€-extended nature of the pyrenes enforces [Ï€Â·Â·Â·Ï€] stacking, affording an efficient synthesis of tetrachromophoric octacationic homo[2]catenanes. These MIMs generate triplet populations and efficient intersystem crossing on account of the formation of a mixed charge-transfer/exciplex electronic state and a nanoconfinement effect, which leads to a high level of protection of the triplet state and extends the triplet lifetimes and yields. These compounds display excellent catalytic activity in photo-oxidation, as demonstrated by the aerobic oxidation of a sulfur-mustard simulant. This research highlights the benefits of using the mechanical bond to fine-tune the triplet photophysics of existing aromatic chromophores, providing an avenue for the development of unexplored MIM-based photosensitizers and photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Rapid species identification of pathogenic bacteria from a minute quantity exploiting three-dimensional quantitative phase imaging and artificial neural network

The healthcare industry is in dire need of rapid microbial identification techniques for treating microbial infections. Microbial infections are a major healthcare issue worldwide, as these widespread diseases often develop into deadly symptoms. While studies have shown that an early appropriate antibiotic treatment significantly reduces the mortality of an infection, this effective treatment is difficult to practice. The main obstacle to early appropriate antibiotic treatments is the long turnaround time of the routine microbial identification, which includes time-consuming sample growth. Here, we propose a microscopy-based framework that identifies the pathogen from single to few cells. Our framework obtains and exploits the morphology of the limited sample by incorporating three-dimensional quantitative phase imaging and an artificial neural network. We demonstrate the identification of 19 bacterial species that cause bloodstream infections, achieving an accuracy of 82.5% from an individual bacterial cell or cluster. This performance, comparable to that of the gold standard mass spectroscopy under a sufficient amount of sample, underpins the effectiveness of our framework in clinical applications. Furthermore, our accuracy increases with multiple measurements, reaching 99.9% with seven different measurements of cells or clusters. We believe that our framework can serve as a beneficial advisory tool for clinicians during the initial treatment of infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lead ferrite-activated carbon magnetic composite for efficient removal of phenol from aqueous solutions: synthesis, characterization, and adsorption studies

A novel lead ferrite-magnetic activated carbon (lead ferrite-MAC) composite was developed using the chemical co-precipitation method. Instrumental analyses such as X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) analysis were performed to characterize adsorbent. The uptake of phenol from aqueous solutions using the developed adsorbent was compared to that of pristine activated carbon. The maximum adsorption capacity of lead ferrite-MAC composite (145.708Â mg/g) was more than that of pristine activated carbon (116.606Â mg/g) due to the metal hydroxides coated on activated carbon since they improve the retention of phenol on the available active sites of adsorbent and create an additional electrostatic interaction with the phenol adsorbate. Regarding the high value of the coefficient of determination (R2) and adjusted determination coefficient (R2adj), coupled with the lower values of average relative error (ARE) and minimum squared error (MSE), it can be found that the isothermal data for the lead ferrite-MAC adsorbent were in agreement with the isotherm models of Redlich-Peterson and Langmuir. From the kinetic viewpoint, pseudo-second-order and linear driving force models explained the phenol adsorption data for both adsorbents. The reusability tests for lead ferrite-MAC composite revealed that after six cycles, 85% of the initial adsorption capacity was maintained. The developed adsorbent can be successfully applied to uptake phenol from aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

High-entropy enhanced capacitive energy storage

Electrostatic dielectric capacitors are essential components in advanced electronic and electrical power systems due to their ultrafast charging/discharging speed and high power density. A major challenge, however, is how to improve their energy densities to effectuate the next-generation applications that demand miniaturization and integration. Here, we report a high-entropy stabilized Bi2Ti2O7-based dielectric film that exhibits an energy density as high as 182"‰J"‰cmâˆ’3 with an efficiency of 78% at an electric field of 6.35"‰MV"‰cmâˆ’1. Our results reveal that regulating the atomic configurational entropy introduces favourable and stable microstructural features, including lattice distorted nano-crystalline grains and a disordered amorphous-like phase, which enhances the breakdown strength and reduces the polarization switching hysteresis, thus synergistically contributing to the energy storage performance. This high-entropy approach is expected to be widely applicable for the development of high-performance dielectrics.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Tibetan Plateau Is Struggling From Water Imbalance That Could Lead to International Conflicts Due to Climate Change

Global water supplies are under tremendous stress as a result of climate change, and experts have found that the Tibetan Plateau is experiencing a severe water imbalance that might fuel further international conflicts. The Tibetan Plateau and the nearby Himalayas, sometimes known as "The Third Pole," contain the greatest worldwide...
ENVIRONMENT

