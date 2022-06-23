ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Diagnostic classification of cancers using DNA methylation of paracancerous tissues

By Baoshan Ma
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential role of DNA methylation from paracancerous tissues in cancer diagnosis has not been explored until now. In this study, we built classification models using well-known machine learning models based on DNA methylation profiles of paracancerous tissues. We evaluated our methods on nine cancer datasets collected from The Cancer Genome...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

ATF6 prevents DNA damage and cell death in colon cancer cells undergoing ER stress

Colon cancer represents one of the most common and aggressive cancers in its advanced state. Among the most innovative anti-cancer approaches, the manipulation of UPR is a promising one, effective also against cancers carrying dysfunctional p53. Interestingly, it is emerging that UPR cross-talks with DDR and that targeting the interplay between these two adaptive responses may be exploited to overcome the resistance to the single DDR- and UPR-targeting treatments. Previous studies have highlighted the role of IRE1 alpha and PERK UPR sensors on DDR, while the impact of ATF6 on this process remains under-investigated. This study shows for the first time that ATF6 sustains the expression level of BRCA-1 and protects colon cancer cells from the cytotoxic effect of ER stressors DPE and Thapsigargin. At molecular level, ATF6 activates mTOR to sustain the expression of HSP90, of which BRCA-1 is a client protein. Therefore, pharmacological or genetic inhibition of ATF6 promoted BRCA-1 degradation and increased DNA damage and cell death, particularly in combination with Adriamycin. All together this study suggests that targeting ATF6 may not only potentiate the cytotoxic effect of drugs triggering ER stress but may render colon cancer cells more sensitive to Adriamycin and possibly to other DNA damaging agents used to treat colon cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Copy-number classifiers for cancer

Classifying cancers according to underlying genomic features can aid the stratification of patients into subgroups for personalized clinical care. Two new papers in Nature report copy-number-based classification systems across cancer types that associate with patient outcome, inform mechanisms of cancer origin and provide routes for targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
Nature.com

Translating and evaluating the Chinese version of Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) for children

To investigate the reliability and validity of Chinese version of the Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) by testing ophthalmic patients in China. The PedEyeQ (standard English version) was translated by local researchers. Children were asked to complete the Child section, and their parents the Proxy and Parent sections. 160 children (32 normal controls, 77 with refractive error, 48 with strabismus/amblyopia, 3 with other eye conditions) aged 5-11 years old, and one parent of each child were recruited. Cronbach's Î± and intraclass correlation coefficient were calculated to examine the reliability and test-retest reliability; the score differences between controls and patients were compared to examine the validity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cerebral oxygenation and body mass index association with cognitive function in chronic kidney disease patients without dialysis: a longitudinal study

In chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, the prevalence of cognitive impairment increases with CKD progression; however, longitudinal changes in cognitive performance remain controversial. Few reports have examined the association of cerebral oxygenation with cognitive function in longitudinal studies. In this study, 68 CKD patients were included. Cerebral regional oxygen saturation (rSO2) was monitored. Cognitive function was evaluated using mini-mental state examination (MMSE) score. Clinical assessments were performed at study initiation and 1Â year later. MMSE score was higher at second measurement than at study initiation (p"‰="‰0.022). Multivariable linear regression analysis showed that changes in MMSE were independently associated with changes in body mass index (BMI, standardized coefficient: 0.260) and cerebral rSO2 (standardized coefficient: 0.345). This was based on clinical factors with p"‰<"‰0.05 (changes in BMI, cerebral rSO2, and serum albumin level) and the following confounding factors: changes in estimated glomerular filtration rate, hemoglobin level, proteinuria, salt and energy intake, age, presence of diabetes mellitus, history of comorbid cerebrovascular disease, and use of renin"“angiotensin system blocker. Further studies with a larger sample size and longer observational period are needed to clarify whether maintaining BMI and cerebral oxygenation improve or prevent the deterioration of cognitive function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Titanium wear from magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) for the treatment of spinal deformities in children

Magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) are an effective treatment method for early-onset scoliosis (EOS). In recent years, increasing titanium wear was observed in tissue adjacent to implants and in blood samples of these patients. This study aims to investigate the potential correlation between amount of metal loss and titanium levels in blood during MCGR treatment as well as influencing factors for metal wear. In total, 44 MCGRs (n"‰="‰23 patients) were retrieved after an average of 2.6Â years of implantation and analyzed using a tactile measurement instrument and subsequent metal loss calculation. Titanium plasma levels (n"‰="‰23) were obtained using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The correlation of both parameters as well as influencing factors were analyzed. Titanium abrasion on MCGRs was observed in the majority of implants. There was no correlation of metal implant wear or titanium plasma values to the duration of MCGR implantation time, number of external lengthening procedures, patient's ambulatory status, gender, weight or height. Material loss on the MCGRs showed a positive correlation to titanium blood plasma values. The present study is one of the first studies to analyze retrieved MCGRs using high-precision metrological techniques and compare these results with ICP-MS analyses determining blood titanium values.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Applying Coconut Oil Good for Skin?

The popularity of coconut, especially coconut oil, has soared over the last few years due to its many health benefits. In particular, coconut oil has great benefits for skin health. Coconut oil is a fat that contains over 90% saturated fat. The high concentration of saturated fat is the primary...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

Hacking the Digestive System With Probiotics

72% of Americans experience at least one symptom of digestive distress regularly, and 62% of the world experience digestive complaints at least once per year. Probiotics are bacteria that positively colonize a person's digestive system. This means that positive bacteria is grown and negative bacteria is suppressed, creating a healthy digestive system in the long term. Probiotics have been shown to reduce all the day to day symptoms of a weak digestive system as well as a slew of other illnesses. It’s predicted they can help with some of the symptoms of depression and chemotherapy.
HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

The eyelash growth serums that really work

Eyelash growth serums are nothing new – but a host of fresh start-ups are now reinvigorating the space, bringing our attention back to the often remarkable results of these growth-boosting serums. Indeed, a quick Google image search brings up a series of unbelievable before-and-afters, with users claiming these smart...
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Are guidelines a useful tool for improving outcomes in neurology?

A growing number of clinical practice guidelines are being developed for neurological diseases, and they have the potential to benefit patients, clinicians, policymakers and payers. However, the effectiveness of these guidelines has not been evaluated, so we do not yet know whether they improve patient outcomes in a real-world setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury within 100 days post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation is associated with increased risk of post-transplant complications and poor transplant outcomes

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) offers cure for some patients with hematological diseases but is associated with significant risk of morbidity and mortality. We investigated the incidence of AKI and its impact on transplant outcomes among 408 patients transplanted at Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada. The overall incidence of AKI at 100 days was 64.2%. Compared to those with no AKI, patients who developed AKI had inferior 2-y overall survival (OS), 44.7% vs. 62.4% (P"‰="‰0.0004), higher 2-y transplant related mortality (TRM) 36.8% vs. 18.7% (P"‰="‰0.0003), lower 2-y graft-vs-host disease (GVHD)- and relapse-free survival (GRFS), 21.0% vs. 39.8% (P"‰="‰0.0002), and higher 100-day grade 3"“4 acute GVHD (aGVHD), 12.4% vs. 6.3% (P"‰="‰0.01). There was no difference in 2-y incidence of relapse between the AKI and non-AKI groups, 24.2% vs. 24.3% (P"‰="‰0.84), 100-day grade 2"“4 aGVHD, 27.7% vs. 25.7 (P"‰="‰0.41) or 2-y moderate-severe chronic GVHD, 24.0% vs. 21.6% (P"‰="‰0.79). Patients who develop AKI within 100 days of HCT have inferior OS and GRFS with higher rates of TRM and grade 3"“4 aGVHD. These results highlight the importance of close monitoring of renal function, multidisciplinary collaboration, and implementation of protective strategies throughout HCT to optimize transplant and kidney outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Itch and autophagy-mediated NF-ÎºB activation contributes to inhibition of cathepsin D-induced sensitizing effect on anticancer drugs

Inhibition of cathepsin D (Cat D) sensitizes cancer cells to anticancer drugs via RNF183-mediated downregulation of Bcl-xL expression. Although NF-ÎºB activation is involved in the upregulation of RNF183 expression, the molecular mechanism of NF-ÎºB activation by Cat D inhibition is unknown. We conducted this study to investigate the molecular mechanism underlying Cat D-mediated NF-ÎºB activation. Interestingly, Cat D inhibition-induced IÎºB degradation in an autophagy-dependent manner. Knockdown of autophagy-related genes (ATG7 and Beclin1) and lysosome inhibitors (chloroquine and bafilomycin A1) blocked IÎºB degradation via Cat D inhibition. Itch induced K63-linked ubiquitination of IÎºB and then modulated the protein stability of IÎºB by Cat D inhibition. Inhibition of Cat D-mediated Itch activation was modulated by the JNK signaling pathway, and phosphorylated Itch could bind to IÎºB, resulting in polyubiquitination of IÎºB. Additionally, inhibition of Cat D increased autophagy flux via activation of the LKB1-AMPK-ULK1 pathway. Therefore, our results suggested that Cat D inhibition activated NF-ÎºB signaling via degradation of autophagy-dependent IÎºB, which is associated with the upregulation of RNF183, an E3 ligase of Bcl-xL. Cat D inhibition enhances TRAIL-induced apoptosis through Bcl-xL degradation via upregulation of RNF183.
CANCER

