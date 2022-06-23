ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles DA George Gascon brushes off concern from mother of slain officer: ‘We don’t have a crystal ball’

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Wednesday seemingly brushed off concern when asked about the mother of one of the slain El Monte police officers who said she blamed Gascon’s policies for allowing her son’s killer to remain out of prison before the shooting. “This...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Death investigation prompts Sigalert for WB SR-60

Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off of State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers, along with Los Angeles County Coroner's Office officials were both dispatched to the scene a little before 4:15 a.m., near the Soto Street offramp of the westbound lanes of SR-60. According to CHP, the body was discovered by two homeless men who lived in the same area, who told Caltrans construction workers that were working nearby. A Major Accidents Investigation unit was called to the scene by CHP officers on hand. As a result, a Sigalert was issued for an hour's duration at 4:30 a.m., before all roads were actually reopened several hours later at around 8 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Noel Melendez who died after a single-vehicle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Officials identified 27-year-old Noel Melendez who died after a single-vehicle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, authorities identified 27-year-old Noel Melendez as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Thursday in Long Beach. The fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the Long Beach (710) Freeway at Wardlow Road [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Anthony

Comments / 0

Community Policy