Seattle, WA

More funding for fusion: Seattle startup lands $160M and reveals technology breakthrough

By Victoria Michael
timesnewsexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news: Seattle-area startup Zap Energy is edging closer to the promise of fusion power. The company Wednesday announced two milestones: its newest prototype device has created plasma, a superheated gas needed to generate fusion, and it raised $160 million in new funding with support from Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures...



downtownbellevue.com

ONNI Group’s 3-Tower Project in Bellevue Receives Design Review Approval

The mixed-use project planned for the old Barnes & Noble location on 106th Avenue Northeast recently received approval of its Master Development Plan and Design Review. Doxa Church was also previously located at this site which will be demolished. The plan for 606 106th Avenue Northeast – ONNI includes a...
BELLEVUE, WA
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Toll rate increase for SR-99 tunnel begins July 1

Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Might Soon Defund a Promising Police Alternative

Without much notice to the public, a police alternative pilot program has been operating on Seattle’s streets for the last two years. Through a partnership with JustCARE, a local public safety firm called We Deliver Care has been protecting outreach workers who are serving people experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been providing de-escalation services for people in crisis, and they’ve been doing it all without the involvement of a uniformed cop.
SEATTLE, WA

