Chelsea’s new ownership group are expected to run the club in a manner similar to Liverpool’s owners, with Todd Boehly himself calling that a “great model” of success in this modern era of football. So it’s perhaps no great surprise that our first choice for sporting director would be Michael Edwards, who had been in that role at Anfield for the past six years before choosing to take a break this summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO