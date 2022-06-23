ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A third ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ movie is finally in production

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUpS6_0gJYlgBl00
Nathan Congleton/NBCU/Getty Images

CNN — “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star Nia Vardalos gave her Instagram followers a Greek lesson and the best news of their day this week.

The actress said in a post that a third film in the franchise is now in production in Greece — and that she’s directing it. She cheekily dropped the latter news by sharing the Greek word for director.

She also thanked the eager fans for their “lovely messages” as they awaited news on the next installment.

“We’re filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens,” she said.

No details on the film’s plot have been given, but the anticipation is real, people.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” the sequel to the 2002 original film, was released in 2016.

In the movies, Vardalos starred alongside John Corbett, as well as Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine.

Constantine, who appeared in both films as the father to Vardalos’s Toula Portokalos, died in 2021 at age 94.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 gets major update from star

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos has confirmed that the classic rom-com's third instalment has begun filming in Greece. Vardalos, who will write, direct and star in the movie, revealed the exciting news in a tweet posted on Tuesday (June 21). "We are in Greece filming My Big...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann’s Fiancée Dies Unexpectedly On Their Wedding Day

Former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann‘s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day on June 18. Tom, 28, shared the heartbreaking news about Danielle, a 34-year-old publicist and dancer, in an Instagram post, though he didn’t reveal the cause of death. Alongside a black-and-white image of Danielle with the couple’s baby son Bowie, Tom wrote out an emotional tribute to his late fiancée.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Begins Production; Find Out Who’s Getting Married

Click here to read the full article. Opa! Nia Vardalos revealed the start of production on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in Athens yesterday in an Instagram video shot in her hotel near The Plaka. Vardalos will be pulling double duty as the film’s lead Toula Portokalos and its director. Sources tell Deadline that Greece will be the setting for Toula and Ian’s (John Corbett) daughter Paris’ wedding. Vardalos originally announced My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was in development last April but was facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The third installment will be dedicated to Michael Constantine who...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lainie Kazan
Person
Michael Constantine
Person
Nia Vardalos
Person
John Corbett
BGR.com

What to watch on Peacock: New movies and shows in July 2022

If you’re looking for any new originals to watch on Peacock in July 2022, you’ve got a few intriguing options. At the top of the list is a new dark comedy called The Resort, created by Andy Siara (Palm Springs) and starring William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs). Other highlights include Trigger Point, Hart to Heart, and Love Island. There will also be new The Office: Superfan Episodes in July.
MLB
Mary Duncan

Bride breaks her nose just before wedding vows when her shoe falls off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the greatest memories of my life was the day my mom got married. You see, I have never met my biological father, but my mom started dating my step-dad when I was nine and when they got married at ten he adopted me - making me his real daughter, legally and of course in my heart forever.
Refinery29

The Villain Of My Best Friend’s Wedding Isn’t Jules, 25 Years Later

Some will say the biggest question in the ether of the cinematic comedy-drama is if unsupportive boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) or unforgiving Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is the true villain of The Devil Wears Prada… (it’s Nate). However, I pose a more pressing but under explored question: is Julia Roberts’ character really the villain of My Best Friend’s Wedding or a lovable but misunderstood protagonist?
MOVIES
brides.com

A Chinoiserie-Inspired Wedding on Long Island

Taryn and John met in August 2009 at an O.A.R. concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, Taryn attended an all-girls high school, and John attended an all-boys school. The two went to the concert with their own group of friends. After meeting and mingling for a bit, John asked their mutual friend for Taryn’s number.
SAG HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Big Fat Greek Wedding#Film Star#Cnn#Greek#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company
Boomer Magazine

Real-Life Wedding Disaster Stories

It’s a wedding, a beautiful event to honor the commitment of love between two people. But not every minute is always so beautiful! Readers have shared some of their wedding disaster stories with Amy Dickinson, who is sharing the stories with readers in this edition of “Ask Amy.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
pethelpful.com

Dog Totally Crashes Couple’s Wedding Vows and We Can’t Get Enough

Weddings are such a special way to celebrate love – it’s no wonder why people love them! At one recent wedding, though, one guest was particularly excited to celebrate alongside his paw-rents. This sweet Labrador Retriever was more than happy to make his way down the aisle, though...
PETS
PopCrush

‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann’s Fiancee Dead Just Hours Before Wedding

X Factor alum Tom Mann shared that his fiancée Dani Hampson died hours before they were due to wed. Hampson was 34. TMZ notes a cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Mann — who auditioned for X Factor in 2014 and was placed in the now-defunct band Stereo Kicks — shared revealed the news with his followers on Instagram Monday (June 21).
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy