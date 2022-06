Yohan Blake turned back the clock and Elaine Thompson-Herah had a winning streak snapped in the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 100m finals on Friday night. Blake won his 100m in 9.85 seconds, his best time since 2012, when he beat Usain Bolt at the Olympic Trials, took second to Bolt at the Olympics and became the second-fastest man in history at age 22.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO