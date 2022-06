According to a tweet from Telluride Ski Area, posted at 11:12 AM, lightning temporarily shut down Lift 4, as well as the resort's bike park, on Thursday. That's not much of a story, in itself, but it is an important reminder for those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend – lightning risk is expected to be present (along with snow) as monsoonal moisture moves through the state.

