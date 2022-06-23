Fire restrictions in effect

The city of Ouray has been awarded a $750,000 grant by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help pay for a new water treatment plant. City officials received word last week about the grant, which City Administrator Silas Clarke said will have a direct impact on the rates city water customers pay. The City Council has increased water rates the last few years in anticipation of having to…
9A ranch for sale in Cedaredge, Colorado is known for being a hunting ranch, frequented by big game such as elk, moose, and even bears. The Colorado ranch, known as the Warren Hunting Ranch, is located on Currant Creek Rd, Cedaredge, CO 81413. The property is just outside of the town of Cedaredge in the mountains.
Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
After roughly 15 months and 10 work sessions, Ouray County commissioners have instructed staff to draft a revised ordinance governing marijuana grow facilities in the county. However, as of the board's June 8 session, commissioners had not agreed on exactly what that ordinance will allow, particularly when it comes to setbacks and the amount of parcels that will be allowed to host facilities…
GUNNISON Persistent high winds and dust-on-snow events fueled rapid snowmelt in the Gunnison Valley and across southwestern Colorado this spring — the snow melting away earlier than normal, even at high elevations. Gunnison Basin snowpack reached near normal peak snow water equivalent this year, but peak runoff occurred almost three weeks early. Jeff Derry, the executive director of the Center…
Nowhere in Colorado are more unaffiliated candidates running for county office than in Ouray County, where the percentage of unaffiliated voters is among the highest in the state. The 2020 presidential election was still a year away, but Michelle Nauer could see the political storm clouds brewing. She watched as...
Tim Pasek, a Coast Guard veteran and resident of Ouray County since 2009, is running unaffiliated and most likely unopposed for Ouray County Surveyor this year. His father-in-law, current County Surveyor Robert Larson, will retire from the role at the end of this term. Pasek, 46, spent some of his childhood in Ouray before moving with his family and, eventually, joining the Coast Guard. He spent…
According to a tweet from Telluride Ski Area, posted at 11:12 AM, lightning temporarily shut down Lift 4, as well as the resort's bike park, on Thursday. That's not much of a story, in itself, but it is an important reminder for those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend – lightning risk is expected to be present (along with snow) as monsoonal moisture moves through the state.
50 YEARS AGO June 22, 1972 - Fortunately, only inanimate objects and plants were in the path of a runaway truck in a residential area at the south side of Ouray on Friday morning last week. Henry Damsel of Ridgway was dumping a load of gravel and dirt from a county dump truck on the road above the town ski tow when the engine died and he lost power to the brakes. The truck took off for the bottom…
You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide. These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in...
Heather Greisz accepts the Woman of the Year award from Barbara Meckel during the annual meeting of the Woman’s Club of Ouray County on Tuesday. Greisz was recognized for her extraordinary dedication and commitment to the community. She has served as co-president of the Woman’s Club, the executive director of the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, and in many other roles in the community since…
In the late aughts, the town of Montrose, Colorado, made national headlines. Unfortunately, the attention wasn't focused on the town's natural beauty or tourism opportunities. Instead, the media was interested in the dark history behind the town's funeral home, Sunset Mesa. Read on to see why:. What Happened at the...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
The Ouray Wolf Pack swim team brought home seven medals, including two gold medals, from the Colorado Special Olympics State Summer Games in Grand Junction last Saturday. Practices for next year will begin in the spring. Special Olympians interested in joining the team should contact the Ouray Hot Springs Pool for information.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Every Friday and Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and every Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at St. Daniel’s Church, 614 Fifth St., Ouray. Every Thursday and Sunday at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the United Church of the San Juans, 295 N. Lena St., Ridgway. AL-ANON: Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the United Church of the San Juans, 295 N. Lena St, Ridgway, 970-318-6966…
Dear Editor: Congratulations to Ridgway for hosting a very successful San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) event! On behalf of the Anschutz Family Foundation, I wish to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts toward organizing a successful RPD. In the nearly three decades since I envisioned and initiated RPD, I have continued to be impressed with the dedication and deep commitment of…
On the morning of Saturday, May 21, a car crash near Hesperus took the life of Judy Rohwer and seriously injured her two daughters, Angela and Heidi. The family is well-known to many in the Four Corners as the proprietors of Rohwer’s Farm, located in Pleasant View. They’ve been...
Above: Musicians Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson entertain a crowd outside Colorado Boy Brewery on Sunday at the Fete de la Musique. The outdoor music festival started during the pandemic and celebrated a successful second year. Below: Violinists Carman Willis, Erica Ochoa and Sandra Nunez Currier play “Tequila” with Mariachi San Jose at the Fete de la Musique in Ridgway on Sunday. This was the…
Actors ranging in age from 7 to 70 grace the stage in Minerva West Theatre Company’s spring production “Shrek the Musical.” The show will run June 23-25 at 7 p.m. and June 26 at 3 p.m., at the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Tickets, $8 for students and $12 for adults, are available at the door, cash or check only, or online at minervawest.org. Pictured here in the cast are (back row…
