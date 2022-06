It was the home run Heston Kjerstad and the Orioles waited two years for. Kjerstad showed off the power stroke that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft on Friday, cranking his first career home run in his 10th game at Single-A Delmarva. The Orioles’ No. 9 prospect also walked and reached three times in the Shorebirds’ 5-4 loss to Lynchburg, extending his seven-game hit streak in the process.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO