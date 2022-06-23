ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Local Legend Cotton Rosser Has Passed Away

By Name
kubaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Local, national and international rodeo legend Cotton Rosser has passed away. From the Flying U Facebook page: For decades Cotton Rosser has been a legend in the sport of rodeo....

kubaradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Competitors weigh in on the most challenging part of Western States Trail

With more than 18,000 feet of climbing and 22,000 feet of descent, the Western States Trail is one of the hardest ultra-running courses in the world. From the start, Western States Endurance Run competitors will climb nearly 3,000 feet in just five miles before descending another 2,000 just after the 10-mile mark. By the time runners reach that point, they will be just one-tenth of the way done with the race.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a muddy obstacle course, a taco and margarita festival, maybe even a floating circus sound fun to you? If so, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend really shouts "Hello summer," reaching highs in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Sports
City
Marysville, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nugget Markets to anchor new shopping center in northwest Rocklin

A 20-acre Nugget Markets-anchored shopping center will be built at the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue in Rocklin by 2024, according to Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin on June 23. The Nugget Markets store itself will be 50,000 square feet, which includes a 6,000-square-foot mezzanine. The shopping center...
ROCKLIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home designated as first wildfire prepared home in the nation

To get a designation you just have to meet the requirements listed right here by IBHS. You’ll have to pay about $100 for an inspection of the property and send yearly updates. The designation lasts 3 years and you can re-new it by getting another inspection. Paradise home designated...
PARADISE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The Flying U#The National Cowboy#Western Heritage Museum
Fox40

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

At Umai Savory Hot Dogs®, we source only the best hot dogs, sausages, buns and ingredients. You can choose from over 27 of our signature flavors or create your own custom hot dog with all the toppings and sauces, any way you want – all made fresh to order.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Pet Adoption Specials at Placer County Animal Services

Auburn, Calif.- Interested in adopting a furry friend to your family? Now through July 2, 2022, Placer County Animal Services is holding pet adoption specials for Adopt-A-Palooza!. $10 discounted adoptions for cats and dogs through July 2, 2022 at Placer County Animal Services. An additional licensing fee may be required....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
worldnationnews.com

Comanche Creek Greenway Selected as Next Camping Conservation Area

CHICO – Comanche Creek Greenway was chosen as the next location for Chico to enforce its no-camping ordinances and evaluate people for entry to pallet shelters at the emergency site for non-congregated housing. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn said the city has completed enforcement through the Lindo Canal. On...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Drowns At Rattlesnake Bar In North Fork Of American River

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
NORTH FORK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls early Friday morning, barely missing home and cars in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico family had a close call early Friday morning, when a tree in their front yard splintered and fell within a few feet of their home. Around 1 a.m. Friday, a large part of the tree fell, barely missing their home and two cars in the driveway. The incident happened in the 12-hundred block of Dale Way on the city's east side off mariposa avenue.
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man drowns in Folsom Lake near Rattlesnake Bar recreation area

A man reportedly drowned in Folsom Lake Tuesday afternoon. According to reports from California State Parks the incident occurred near the Rattlesnake Bay recreation area. According to reports, California State Parks was notified at approximately 12:35 p.m. that a man went missing in the water in Folsom Lake Bar at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance. State Park’s reports that the man was reportedly swimming from the shoreline towards an island with two women. When the two women reached the shore of island, the man was no longer visible behind them.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

(KTXL) — When Starbucks launched its “You Are Here” collection in 2013, Sacramento was one of the select cities where collectible mugs can be purchased locally.  The Sacramento-designed mug is an homage to the city with icons that include the Tower Bridge, a landscape of the city’s skyline, the Delta King, a train, a gold […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy