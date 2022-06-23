ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Batesville Baseball hands out end of season awards

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardware was handed out at the recent Batesville High School Baseball end-of-season awards banquet. The...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

Stanley, Hartley lead the way at Rushville Lion Pride 5K

The first of this year’s six Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC) events took place Saturday with the Lion Pride 5 K in Rushville. 18-year-old Kyle Stanley from Falmouth – which straddles the Rush/Fayette County line – was the overall winner with a time of 17:18. 17-year-old Emma...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Brown wins Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge

BROOKVILLE, IN — A hot wing eating champion was crowned Friday evening in Brookville as part of the festivities the night before CanoeFest. Craig Brown won the Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge wing eating contest and described how hot the wings were. “It’s almost like putting a hot coal in...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Youth cooking skills developed at The Science Behind Cooking Camp

VERSAILLES, IN — The Science Behind Cooking Camp, an experiential learning opportunity through Genesis: Pathways to Success’ initiative, A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), took place this past week. This experience impacted a total of 22 students who came from all across Ripley County to congregate at South Ripley High School where the camp was held.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Mary A. Thornsberry

Mary A. Thornsberry, age 88 of Batesville, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville. Born September 3, 1933 in St. Mary’s, Indiana, she is the daughter of Herman and Margeruite (Nee: Amrhein) Flaspohler. She married Julius “Jay” Thornsberry on August 6, 1955 at St. Mary’s of the Rock Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2016. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
Batesville, IN
Sports
City
Batesville, IN
Batesville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
WRBI Radio

Randall Konradi

Randall “Randy” Konradi, age 62, of Morris, passed away Wednesday June 22, 2022, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati after battling cancer. He was born February 9, 1960, in Lawrenceburg, a son to William and Dorine Smith Konradi. After graduating from East Central High School Randy joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany serving as Military Police. He was a career carpenter working for several contractors in the area taking great pride in building homes. Randy was a member of the Sunman American Legion.
MORRIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Shirley Mae (Schaefer) Volz, 88, Milan

Shirley Mae (nee Schaefer) Volz, 88, of Milan passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ripley Crossing in Milan. Shirley was born on Saturday, December 9, 1933 in Batavia, Ohio; daughter of Herbert and Mary Evangeline (Verkamp) Schaefer. Shirley married her true love, Bob Volz on November 4, 1961. Shirley was a member of the St. Pius Catholic Church and St. Pius Alter Society. She was a beautician in Sunman and worked for Home Care. Shirley loved going to yard sales and playing bingo. She enjoyed putting paint on anything and everything and enjoyed helping people. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Daniel L. Hooten Sr.

Daniel Lee Hooten Sr., 77, of Batesville, passed away at Arbor Grove in Greensburg on June 25, 2022. He was the son of Herschel and Lucille (Hermesh) Hooten and born on March 20, 1945. Daniel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130 and retired from Hill-Rom.
BATESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Batesville Baseball#Mvp#The Jv Bulldog Award
WRBI Radio

Alice Collins

Alice Louise Collins, 87, of Batesville, passed away June 26, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born to parents Joseph and Letha (White) Grossman on August 1, 1934 in Decatur County, Indiana. Alice enjoyed yard sales and going out to eat. She loved all animals and had...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Holly Ann Pope

Holly Ann Pope, 59, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Aurora, Indiana. She was born May 21, 1963, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late Robert Satchwill Sr.and Mary (Dunaway) Wilson. Holly was a big animal lover. Especially her cat Millie and dogs Bella and Aniello....
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Ribbon-cutting for new KDF mural set for Friday

BATESVILLE, IN — The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting at Kids Discovery Factory on Friday, July 1 st at 11:45 am to officially unveil the new mural on the outside of KDF, painted by San Diego artist Hanna Gundrum. The mural is the result of a collaboration between Batesville Area Art Council, Batesville Main Street, and Kids Discovery Factory.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBI Radio

First responders deal with a pair of serious weekend accidents

— Franklin County first responders dealt with a pair of serious accidents on Saturday. Air Care was called to a crash with injuries on Johnson Fork Road in the eastern part of the county around 3:15 am. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Drewersburg Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Jeremy Taylor

Jeremy Taylor, 95, of Brookville died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence. Jeremy was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1926, to Winthrop and Nina Whelan Brown Taylor. After graduating from high school, he furthered his education by earning a BA Degree and a Bachelor of Law Degree. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 26, 1944 until August 17, 1946. Jeremy married Jean “Kay” Weber on May 14, 1955 in Indianapolis and they enjoyed sixty-one years together before she died on January 17, 2016. He had a love for railroads from a child and as an adult he was employed by the New York Central Railroad from 1952 through 1968 and the Long Island Railroad from 1969 through 1977. Jeremy was an encyclopedia of railroad history and facts and was an avid railroad photographer and published five books on railroading. Jeremy was also an avid walker and completed walking the Appalachian Trail of more than 2,190 miles.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Bridge project to close C.R. 600 E. over I-74 in Ripley County

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close County Road 600 East over I-74 on or after Tuesday, July 5, to complete a superstructure replacement project in Ripley County. The bridge is expected to remain closed through early October. Traffic should use the official detour which follows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

K9 Officer Darco retires from Westport Police Department

WESTPORT, IN — Westport Police K9 Officer Darco has retired from the force. Darco (pictured) joined the Westport Police Department in 2015 when he was two years old. He replaced K9 Keno, who passed away that year from health-related complications. Darco helped take a bite out of crime in...
WESTPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy