Cape Girardeau, MO

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory...

www.kfvs12.com

westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to McCracken drug arrest

A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after police investigated a suspicious vehicle. While patrolling Oaks Road at 7 pm, McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned home. Deputies made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dalton L....
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff's Department seeks help with finding felon

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Ullin man arrested after 1 injured in shooting

ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – An Ullin man faces several charges after a man was injured in a shooting. Robert E. Nelson, 56, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 Felony).
ULLIN, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest couple in raid of suspected South Fulton drug house

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale police asking for help locating two missing teens

CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24. 14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Ill. man charged in shooting that left one person shot

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Ullin. According to an ISP release, Robert Nelson, 56, from Ullin, was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
ULLIN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Police searching for missing Paducah man

Police are searching for a missing Paducah man. Twenty-three-year-old Dallas A. McIntyre was last seen at 1637 Harrison Street wearing a tie-dye shirt, camoflauge cargo pants, and black tennis shoes. McIntyre is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Mural on Dexter business features tribute to K-9s

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports—June 23, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on May 31 in reference to a reported leaving the scene motor vehicle accident on E. Ste. Marie Street. Officers responded to 1501 Alma Ave. on June 10 in reference...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face charges after death investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges in the death of a woman in Carbondale. Ashley Curtis was reported missing on May 3. Her body was discovered on May 9 in the 400 block of East College Street. Jamar Boyd, 42, of Hollandale, Mississippi was indicted on two...
CARBONDALE, IL
NewsBreak
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after death of 3-year-old girl in Carbondale

(KBSI) – Two Carbondale residents face child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl died. Isaac Hill, 45 and Katrina S. Simelton, 41, each face a charges of child endangerment (Class 3 Felony). The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Illinois State Police notified...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Two arrests in Carbondale murder investigation

A Mississippi man faces two murder charges in connection to the death of a woman in Carbondale in May. Carbondale Police say 42-year old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi was arrested and is currently being held in Mississippi. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing May 3rd and found dead May 9th at a home in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Woman Charged With Drug Possession

An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped Shealyn Duvall on Kentucky 1682 near Pennyrile Parkway for expired registration and during the stop, she was not able to show proof of valid insurance.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County man charged with trafficking fentanyl, marijuana

On Wednesday, a McCracken County man was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and marijuana following a joint investigation. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole searched a home on Benton Road, where they found several fentanyl pills and several pounds of marijuana. The...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting at Noble Park on Tuesday afternoon, June 21. According to police, it happened just after 4 p.m. inside a vehicle near a shelter at the park. They said the shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic situation. There is no threat to...
PADUCAH, KY

