The storms that rolled through the area may have been to blame for the death of a Hoyleton woman in a car accident last Friday. Carrie Shopinski, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Friday at 10:07 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger. The report indicates that weather may have been a factor in the accident.

IRVINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO