Holland man, 36, killed in Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist from Holland has died following a Monday crash near 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township. Sheriff's investigators say 56-year-old Steven Snider's motorcycle slid across the road after he lost control. Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
A crash in Chippewa County Thursday injured two people and closed a highway for eight hours, Michigan State Police says. The crash involved a propane truck and a car at the intersection of M-129 and M-48 South of Pickford. It happened around noon, but M-129 didn’t re-open until 8 p.m.
There was a fire at a Big Rapids home Friday evening, and a main road was shut down because of it. No one was in the house near Mancino’s on State Street between Maple Street and Perry Avenue when the fire broke out. A dog was in the upstairs bedroom, but firefighters were able to save them.
After being pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving, a 22-year-old West Michigan man was shot and killed by a police officer. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Salem Township, said Michigan State Police.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday. Around 7:40 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a crash on Grand Ledge Highway east of M-50. According to the department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound and...
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 36-year old Holland male is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree Thursday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street about 3:02 a.m. Life-saving measures were performed, but he ultimately died. The driver...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A verdict has been reached in the trial for a man accused of breaking into a home and killing a 22-year-old father and shooting three law enforcement officers during a deadly 2019 Comstock Township home invasion. 35-year-old William Jones faced 19 charges and was...
