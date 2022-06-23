ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5 things to know for June 23: Extreme weather, January 6, Gun laws, Uvalde, Covid-19

By Alexandra Meeks
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
AFP

Abortion decision backs US companies into a tight space

Several large US companies have pledged to provide health coverage for out-of-state abortions, with a few also slamming the Supreme Court decision nullifying federal abortion rights. "Today's Scotus (Supreme Court of the United States) ruling puts women's health in jeopardy, denies them their human rights, and threatens to dismantle the progress we've made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe," said Yelp Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US abortion reversal spurs online data fears

Fearing a data dragnet weaponized against women seeking abortions and those helping them, privacy groups are warning that pregnancy-related information online might present a serious legal risk and demanding tech companies take action in the wake of America's revokation of abortion rights. - 'Unprecedented digital surveillance' - Nonprofit digital rights group Fight For The Future echoed the legislators' plea in an online petition demanding that Google get rid of location data that could be "weaponized against abortion patients and doctors."
HEALTH
CNN

After year of historic political gains, Black women continue push toward governorships

In 2018, Stacey Abrams came within 1.4 percentage points of clinching the governor's mansion in Georgia. Her stinging loss to Republican Brian Kemp is still on the hearts of many of her most fervent supporters some four years later. Though Democrats across the country face a difficult midterm map this year, Abrams is likely their best hope to elevate a Black woman as governor for the first time in the nation's 246-year history.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Smerconish: Bridging the post-Roe divide

With Roe overturned, CNN’s Michael Smerconish says people on both sides need to recognize the sincerity of those on the opposing side. And advocates should settle their differences at the ballot box, not in the streets.
POLITICS
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 intra-host recombination during superinfection with Alpha and Epsilon variants in New York City

Recombination is an evolutionary process by which many pathogens generate diversity and acquire novel functions. Although a common occurrence during coronavirus replication, detection of recombination is only feasible when genetically distinct viruses contemporaneously infect the same host. Here, we identify an instance of SARS-CoV-2 superinfection, whereby an individual was infected with two distinct viral variants: Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Epsilon (B.1.429). This superinfection was first noted when an Alpha genome sequence failed to exhibit the classic S gene target failure behavior used to track this variant. Full genome sequencing from four independent extracts reveals that Alpha variant alleles comprise around 75% of the genomes, whereas the Epsilon variant alleles comprise around 20% of the sample. Further investigation reveals the presence of numerous recombinant haplotypes spanning the genome, specifically in the spike, nucleocapsid, and ORF 8 coding regions. These findings support the potential for recombination to reshape SARS-CoV-2 genetic diversity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Xi hits out at western countries over Russia sanctions

Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered a virtual keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the virtual BRICS Business Forum summit in which he decried sanctions as “weaponizing” the global economy and urged unity in the face of financial challenges. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.
POLITICS
