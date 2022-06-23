ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS releases new PSAs to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations for children under 5

By Jacqueline Howard
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Just days after the United States rolled out child-sized doses of Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5, the Biden administration has launched a new ad campaign to encourage parents to give their kids the "best protection" against Covid-19: a...

CNBC

CDC panel recommends Moderna two-dose Covid vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17

The CDC's independent experts endorsed Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17 after examining the shots' safety and effectiveness during a public meeting. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation later Thursday, the final step before pharmacies and doctor's offices can start administering the shots.
KIDS
AFP

US abortion reversal spurs online data fears

Fearing a data dragnet weaponized against women seeking abortions and those helping them, privacy groups are warning that pregnancy-related information online might present a serious legal risk and demanding tech companies take action in the wake of America's revokation of abortion rights. - 'Unprecedented digital surveillance' - Nonprofit digital rights group Fight For The Future echoed the legislators' plea in an online petition demanding that Google get rid of location data that could be "weaponized against abortion patients and doctors."
HEALTH
AFP

Abortion decision backs US companies into a tight space

Several large US companies have pledged to provide health coverage for out-of-state abortions, with a few also slamming the Supreme Court decision nullifying federal abortion rights. "Today's Scotus (Supreme Court of the United States) ruling puts women's health in jeopardy, denies them their human rights, and threatens to dismantle the progress we've made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe," said Yelp Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

After year of historic political gains, Black women continue push toward governorships

In 2018, Stacey Abrams came within 1.4 percentage points of clinching the governor's mansion in Georgia. Her stinging loss to Republican Brian Kemp is still on the hearts of many of her most fervent supporters some four years later. Though Democrats across the country face a difficult midterm map this year, Abrams is likely their best hope to elevate a Black woman as governor for the first time in the nation's 246-year history.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Pfizer says tweaked COVID shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death -- especially if people have gotten a booster dose. But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.Now with omicron's even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Flu Vaccination Linked to 40% Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Over the course of four years, those who received at least one influenza vaccine were 40% less likely than their non-vaccinated peers to acquire Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Researchers compared the risk of Alzheimer’s disease incidence...
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 intra-host recombination during superinfection with Alpha and Epsilon variants in New York City

Recombination is an evolutionary process by which many pathogens generate diversity and acquire novel functions. Although a common occurrence during coronavirus replication, detection of recombination is only feasible when genetically distinct viruses contemporaneously infect the same host. Here, we identify an instance of SARS-CoV-2 superinfection, whereby an individual was infected with two distinct viral variants: Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Epsilon (B.1.429). This superinfection was first noted when an Alpha genome sequence failed to exhibit the classic S gene target failure behavior used to track this variant. Full genome sequencing from four independent extracts reveals that Alpha variant alleles comprise around 75% of the genomes, whereas the Epsilon variant alleles comprise around 20% of the sample. Further investigation reveals the presence of numerous recombinant haplotypes spanning the genome, specifically in the spike, nucleocapsid, and ORF 8 coding regions. These findings support the potential for recombination to reshape SARS-CoV-2 genetic diversity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
contagionlive.com

ACIP Preferentially Recommends Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine for Seniors

Listen to our interview with Sanofi vaccine expert Dr. Christopher Rizzo about what this preferential recommendation means, and why high-dose flu vaccines are needed for older adults. Yesterday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) granted preferential recommendation for differentiated influenza vaccines for adults 65 years and older. This preferential...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Would you deliberately get infected with whooping cough for £4,000? Healthy adults under 50 urged to take part in vaccine trial that will see them put up in a hotel for 16 nights for monitoring

Scientists will pay you £4,000 to get infected with whooping cough as part of a vaccine trial. Britons are being urged to take part in the study that would see them deliberately exposed to the bacterial infection after receiving the jab. They will then be monitored in a hotel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
