U.S. Politics

GOP lawmaker says Trump was wrong and won't support him in primary

By CNN
 2 days ago
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who earned Trump’s endorsement in 2020, now says that former...

DR for me
20h ago

Another Republican fell off the fence and sees trump for what he is. When people of his own party won’t vote for him - no way he can win the primary. He may as well as throw in the towel and let others make a run for it.

