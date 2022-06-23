ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

‘Tiny house’ concept coming to competitive Mississippi university market

By Oxford Eagle staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KCiq_0gJYb7MR00

Housing is a stressful situation for many residents in Oxford and Lafayette County.

Many people can attest to the fact that it is hard to find an affordable place to live without moving out of the city or into the next town over, but local entrepreneur Josh McGlawn of McGlawn Services is addressing this by creating two small, rental homes in Lafayette County.

McGlawn grew up in the rental business under his father, Taylor McGlawn, and wanted to take the opportunity to bring together his knowledge of rental properties with his advocacy for affordable housing.

“It’s a real issue and it’s an issue that I’ve dealt with personally in my life,” he said. “I’ve had times of struggle in the not-too-distant past. I was trying to make it in general, much less in Oxford where the cost of living is pretty crazy. Homes, whether you’re renting or buying, it’s all crazy.”

“Ever since then I’ve been doing research and thinking about ways to provide some type of solution,” McGlawn said. After looking in the midst of rising construction costs, he eventually found a viable option.

McGlawn requested approval of a conditional use permit from the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors to install two modular homes in Lafayette County at 229 and 229A County Road 217.

According to Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell, the units are what many refer to as “shed-to-home.” The director said when built, the homes will stand up to the Lafayette County 2018 Building Codes.

“Individuals buy these buildings and then they convert them into a residence,” Hollowell said. “They’re like tiny homes, is basically what they are.”

However, McGlawn doesn’t want the public to have misconceptions based on the phrase “tiny home.”

“Sometimes people hear the word tiny homes and think about this thing that you hook up to your truck and run, but that’s not what this is,” he said. “It’s not even a mobile home. It’s just a home that has runners on it.”

The homes will be “space-efficient,” as McGlawn calls it, ranging from approximately 250 to 400 square feet and they exceed some of the qualifications required by the county.

The rental home layout is akin to a studio with an open concept connecting the living room, bedroom and kitchen complete with appliances, according to McGlawn. The bathroom will be separated for all other areas.

The board voted in favor of approving the conditional use permit 4-to-1. District 3 Supervisor David Rikard voted no stating he’d rather the two units were personal property and not rentals.

“If they were for personal use, I’d feel a lot better about them but I’m not a big fan of these popping up all over our county,” said Rikard. “If somebody wanted one of these on their own property to live in I would feel better about it but as far as rental property, I’m real concerned that these are going to start popping up all over the county and I’m not a big fan of that.”

Although the idea of more of these homes were met with slight disapproval, McGlawn has already been contacted by people interested in owning or developing more space-efficient homes.

“I would love to go buy land and put a hundred of these things out there but the codes, the way they are, anything beyond two units is a subdivision,” he said. “It sounds like a good idea and it is but I’m still doing research on what it would take for something like that.

“But at this time, I don’t have plans [to build more] in that immediate area. I want to do it all the right way. I don’t want to put them all up and then ask for forgiveness. I want to do things the right way and all by the codes, the way it’s supposed to be done.”

The two units are already on the property but McGlawn said installations to make the house complete with electrical and plumbing installation, utilities, and full kitchen and bath areas. He estimates the property will be complete by August 1, 2022.

McGlawn is currently applying for the Oxford Housing Authority to register and certify both units so that they will be advertised to low-income residents and families.

Rates for the two rental units are not set at this time, but McGlawn directs interested parties to the OHA for potential rates and the organization’s application process. The Oxford Housing Authority’s website www.oxfordhousing.org.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure it’s affordable to any applicant,” McGlawn said.

Comments / 2

Related
WDAM-TV

Mississippi-rooted company to add 30 jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A manufacturer of concrete pipe and precast concrete will be nearly doubling its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion in New Albany. Dunn Utility Products is expanding into the 100,000-square-foot, Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in Union County. The facility will house two, new manufacturing plants to...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

Dunn Utility adding 30 jobs with $23.3M New Albany expansion

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes reinforced concrete pipe will almost double its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion that will add 30 jobs, officials said. Dunn Utility Products, based in Byram, is expanding into the Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in New Albany. The 100,000-square-foot building will house two new manufacturing plants […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Within the past two years, property in Shelby County has become extremely attractive to outside real estate investors. Over 7,000 single-family homes were purchased by outside investors in Shelby County in the last two years, limiting the supply of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. Now, the Lagrange...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Southern Motion layoff might affect small businesses around Pontotoc area

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) - With the Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture layoffs of approximately 250 employees, small businesses could feel the effects around the Pontotoc area. WTVA reporter Jake White spoke with a small business owner in the area on how she thinks this will affect the local economy and business.
PONTOTOC, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Lafayette County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
Oxford, MS
Business
County
Lafayette County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Real Estate
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
wtva.com

Layoffs expected at Pontotoc County employer

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A major employer in north Mississippi is about to cut its workforce. The CEO of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture in Pontotoc said he’ll know by Friday, June 24 how many of his 2,000 employees will be out of a job. CEO Mark Weber said...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Leaders Approve Medical Cannabis Dispensary Business Permit Ordinance

Potential medical marijuana dispensaries can begin applying to the Mississippi Department of Revenue for a business permit on July 1. The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance Tuesday that creates a new license that is issued through the City Clerk’s Office for medical cannabis businesses. The license will...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Phillips promoted at Community Bank

Community Bank Friday announced the promotion of Carson Phillips as Assistant Vice President in Community Bank’s Southaven office. Barry Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s Northern Region made the announcement in a news release. A native of Olive Branch, Phillips recently served as Loan Officer and has...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Tiny House
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Artist Guide June 24 & 25, 2022

The North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic takes place June 24-25, 2022 in Waterford, Mississippi. The Local Voice media company in Oxford, Mississippi is proud to partner with Kenny and Sara Brown to bring you an official festival guide. There are free souvenir printed copies around the picnic grounds and a digital download is available here. Scroll down this page for additional information and links to all the artists at this year’s Hill Country Picnic. See you at the Picnic!
WATERFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
bobgermanylaw.com

Senatobia, MS – I-55 & MS-740 Reported Site of Crash with Injuries

At least one person at the scene suffered confirmed injuries. All northbound lanes were closed while emergency personnel were on-site. The victims were provided much-needed aid by attending medical officials. The severity of the related injuries was not reported. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is being...
SENATOBIA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Serious Crash on MS-7

On MS-7 next to Orchard Church, the collision took place at around 9:29 a.m. The paramedics on duty assisted the accident victims. The severity and number of resulting injuries were not reported. All lanes were closed while paramedics were present. At this time, there have been no more updates provided....
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Police search for missing Collierville man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Edwards and Richardson plead not guilty in federal court in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men arrested last week for allegedly filing false information in Paycheck Protection Program applications were back in court today. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were arraigned this morning in federal court in Oxford. They’re charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy