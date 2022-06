Starting Monday (June 27th) the summer meals program begins. The Superintendent of Rochester City School District is reminding everyone that students 18 and under can eat free all summer long. There are meal sites for breakfast and lunch all over the city. The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester leads year-round efforts to plan, promote, and continuously improve the Rochester Summer Meals experience. For more information, you can call 211. Click Here To Read More.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO