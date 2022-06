The raising of a flag led many to speculate that Queen Elizabeth had made it to one of her favorite events of the year. On day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday, a flag was raised above the Royal Enclosure at the horse racing track, leading many to report that the monarch, 96, had arrived. After all, the Queen is known for her love of horses — and even has a few of her own competing in Thursday's races — so it is not unlikely that she would try to attend the annual event despite her ongoing mobility issues.

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO