Scoreboard roundup -- 6/22/22

As Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build for their 2023 recruiting class, they will soon learn their fate for one four-star wide receiver. Christian Hamilton is set to make his decision on July 1, ending his recruitment and committing to a school. The Harrisburg, North Carolina native has 30 offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from programs like UNC, Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolin. But who is standing out the most for the prized recruit? Looking at the 247Sports crystal ball predictor, UNC holds both predictions with confidence of six right now. While the...

HARRISBURG, NC ・ 43 MINUTES AGO